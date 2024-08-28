Sponsored: It’s great deals galore at Porters…

’tis the time to celebrate, as Porters English Pub at Abu Dhabi’s Grand Millennium Al Wahda is bringing to town, among a dozen other amazing deals, a cool 12-hour long brunch this Saturday, August 31.

The popular English pub in the heart of the capital city is putting on an unforgettable celebration, as they celebrate 12 years in business. Some of the fun you can look forward to will include a performance from The International Playboys, a magic show, a dance show, karaoke, live DJ, games and a raffle draw…every hour.

Cheaper by the dozen

The celebrations don’t end with the 12-hour brunch. If your birthday falls in September, Porters has a special gift for you: a free brunch to celebrate your special day.

In even more exciting news, they’re also putting out 12 days of exclusive offers, with a new deal for you to take advantage of every day. Once you’re done enjoying the festive spirit at the 12-hour brunch this Saturday, you can keep the celebrations going from September 1 onwards. Every day from 6pm to 8pm, you can take advantage of unique deals such as a 12-hour happy hour for only Dhs25 on selected beverages, a cocktail extravaganza that will have you sipping traditional favourites for Dhs12, wings Wednesday during which you can enjoy a trio of wings for Dhs12, a wine oasis that’ll have you sipping some fine grape beverages for Dhs12, and more.

Porters, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi, August 31, noon to midnight, Dhs279 (4 hrs), Dhs499 (8 hrs), Dhs699 (12 hrs). Tel: (0)2 495 3936. @portersabudhabi. millenniumhotels.com

