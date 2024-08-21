Picking up a new pastime…

Looking to learn a new hobby or try something new – Dubai is the place to be with countless incredibly fun workshops just waiting to be explored. From glass blowing to coffee tasting there are countless workshops in Dubai that are perfect to picking up a new pastime.

Here are 7 really fun workshops to do in Dubai.

Little Venice Cake Company

Atlantis The Royal alone carries a certain prestige – add to it a bakery that has top-tier (pardon the pun) pastry chefs working away at their craft and you instantly have a recipe for success. Learning about cake decorator Penelope d’Arcy Graham and her journey to cake decorating, learning new techniques, and coming out the other end with a wonderfully decorated cake to take home to share with you.

Little Venice Cake Company, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, by booking, priced at Dhs995 per person. Atlantis.com

Vertical Design

Ever wondered what it took to make a neon sign? Well, now you can learn. The Vertical Designs Neon Discovery workshop is the perfect spot to learn all about the magical and scientific world of neon. The course is an hour and a half long and takes you through how neon works, what it takes to make a neon sign and then you have your go at glass blowing, which is the main focus of neon because it creates the sign/art piece.

Vertical Design, inside Urban Nest, Al Quoz, Dhs950 per person, sessions available morning, afternoon and evening, three people per class. verticaldesigndxb.com

The Jam Jar

There are plenty of incredible workshops waiting to be discovered at this longstanding Dubai loved venue. For teens and adults, there are weekly workshops that take place and are constantly changing. From sip and paint classes in collaboration with Pekoe Tea and Bread Bar, to figure painting and more. There is always a fun workshop to take part in at The Jam Jar.

The Jam Jar, Unit H74, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, check out their website for the next available course. thejamjardubai.com

Rise Bakehouse

A fully functioning bakery that offers up some of the tastiest cookies we’ve tried here at What’s On HQ. Rise Bakehouse also offers private and public workshops to get your hands and aprons dirty. You can book a private workshop for a minimum of six and a maximum of 16 guests and choose from one of the three different options starting from Dhs230 per person.

Rise Bakehouse, Warehouse 24, Street 28a, Al Quoz, from Dhs230 per person. rise-bakehouse.com

The Guild

Cocktails, Champagne tasting, coffee and caviar, The Guild has it all under one roof. The gorgeous DIFC outlet offers a range of workshops and masterclasses for you to get involved in the wonderful world of food and drinks. Their events typically take place in the late afternoon so it substitutes as the perfect way to destress after a busy day at work, while also learning something fun.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, timings vary. theguilddubai.com

Raw Coffee Company

Masterminds of the magical brown bean world, Raw Coffee Company offers you the chance to get a real feel for what it means to be a coffee connoisseur. The workshops aim is for you to learn about the ar and purpose of coffee cupping, as well as speciality and subpar grade coffee cupping. There are also more advanced barista courses you can take up too. The Workshop is priced at Dhs265 per person and requires four people to attend.

Raw Coffee Company, Warehouse Next to RTA Carpark Warehouse10, Al Quoz. rawcoffeecompany.com

Sagra Italian Pastifico

More than just a cute new pasta restaurant that has opened its doors in Dubai, the space is first and foremost designed for pasta making workshops. The workshop is two hours long and will helo you learn how to make delicious fresh pasta all on your own. The class is split into three, learn about the history and traditions of pasta, then get hands on and make your own pasta dough and styles. Lastly the most important part – tasting the homemade pasta.

Sagra Italian Pastifico, Road 3, Jumeirah, Dhs250 per person sagrairalianpastifico.com

