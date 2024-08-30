The 100ml liquid rule will come into effect once again…

According to Euro News, there are new liquid restrictions coming into effect across Europe.

The 100ml limit on liquid items when travelling in European airports will come into effect once again as of September 2024.

The rule has come into effect once again due to the change in scanners that would allow passengers to carry electronic devices and liquids without restrictions. However, the European Commission is questioning the reliability of the scanners and is temporarily returning the ban and bringing back the previous model of scanner.

These new scanners with the latest technology, were first introduced to speed up the oftentimes stressful part of travel, allowing passengers to travel without any restrictions on electronic items and volume of liquids.

Although there was initially a positive response to the new technology across airports. Zaventem Airport in Brussels, Belgium called for the return of the old scanners, and the return of the liquid restrictions across Europe, limiting liquid containers to 100ml. This was due to the scanners not reliably measuring containers with a content of more than 330ml.

What does this mean for travel?

The official European Union website has changed its rules online and now clearly states that:

Personal liquids

Liquids carried in hand luggage, including aerosols, drinks, toothpaste, cosmetic items and gels must be carried in a transparent plastic bag – no larger than one (1) litre. Within that bag, no containers or items may hold more than 100ml.

Containers that have a volume greater than 100ml must be placed in checked luggage.

This volume restriction does not apply to items such as medicines or baby food.

Duty-free liquids

Duty-free liquids that have been purchased from any other airport or airline may be carried in hand luggage but must be sealed in the appropriate security bag with the receipt enclosed in the bag.

This bag may not be opened until the passenger has reached their final destination. Security officers have the right to open the bag for screening, if this happens the liquids need to be resealed in a new security bag, should you be travelling to an additional destination.

