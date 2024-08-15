This celebration of food and fun is back…

Here’s a sign that events season isn’t all that far away: Taste of Abu Dhabi will return to Gateway Park South on Yas Island, from November 14 to 17, 2024.

If you haven’t been prior, here’s the scoop. One of Abu Dhabi’s premier culinary celebrations will return to the capital for what is expected to be yet another fun-filled weekend, with three whole days of exceptional culinary experiences waiting to be discovered.

What’s On at Taste of Abu Dhabi 2024?

Great question – you’re going to see, taste and enjoy plenty. Whether it’s incredible creations from the city’s hottest eats, live entertainment served up by exciting bands and beat-filled DJ performances, or celebrity chef interactions, it’s all about to go down here this November.

Last year’s edition of Taste of Abu Dhabi welcomed over 16,000 hungry capitalites, and there’s a good chance this year’s edition could raise that number even higher.

For the foodies

Your culinary journey at Taste of Abu Dhabi 2024 will include fun pop-ups from as many as 16 of Abu Dhabi’s favourite restaurants, and that’s counting both established names on the circuit as well as new eats on the block. Each pop-up will serve a specially-curated menu of three to five taster-sized dishes, allowing you to explore the best of Abu Dhabi’s dining options under one roof.

You’ll recognise quite a few, if not all of the names confirmed so far: from Li Jiang at the Ritz to some of Yas Island’s winning eats such as Mika and Barbossa, to the region’s first microbrewery, CRAFT by Side Hustle, as well as one of the capital’s leading steakhouses – Oak Room, you’ll taste it all.

Images: supplied

Star signs

You’ll also be able to meet some renowned names in the game at Taste of Abu Dhabi 2024. Celebrity chef demos, exclusive workshops and interactive sessions with names such as Marco Pierre White, José Pizarro, Sanjeev Kapoor, Mario Loi, Fred Casagrande and more will be in attendance.

For the little ones

Children can participate in dedicated cooking workshops with their parents, where they can pick up the basics of cooking and help prepare easy recipes. Little ones can also keep busy all weekend in a mega kids’ zone that will include slides, a bungee jump, arts and crafts, and more.

Children under 12 enter for free, and a host of exciting offers are available as part of VIP packages, such as a VIP lounge, exclusive activations and special cocktail and mocktail offerings.

Get your tickets now to take advantage of unbeatable early bird prices.

Taste of Abu Dhabi 2024, Gateway Park South, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 14 to 17, Dhs55 onwards (early bird) .tasteofabudhabifestival.com. platinumlist.net