These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Enjoying a blissful staycation at… Banyan Tree Dubai

The best way to survive summer in the city is with pool days and staycations, that make even sweltering weekends feel like mini holidays. One of my favourite new spots to bliss out and feel totally zen is Banyan Tree Dubai. It’s hard to imagine this relaxing retreat was ever a Caesars Palace, with its gorgeous grounds, inviting swimming pool surrounded by candy-striped parasols, and beautiful Mediterranean flair. Alizee, the European-laced pool and beach is a gorgeous spot to dip between the pool and a cabana, while dinner is best enjoyed at Demon Duck, tucking-in to chef Alvin Leung’s inventive duck-based dishes. – Alice Holtham-Pargin, Group Editor

@banyantreedxb

Tucking in at Yas Mall’s newest eatery… Soraya

Yas Mall is becoming quite the foodie hotspot in the capital, thanks to a brilliant food hall and a haute licensed restaurant, Mr Kim. But the latest eatery to shake up dining on Yas Island is Soraya, replacing La Serre at the main entrance to the mall. An ode to the rich flavours of Persia, it’s warmly lit by candlelight and adorned in shades of burnt orange and copper. The open kitchen allows you to watch the team whip up still-warm house breads, wild prawns, and the standout lamb koobideh, best enjoyed with a bowl of house rice topped with a swirl of whipped butter. – Alice Holtham-Pargin, Group Editor

@sorayaabudhabi

Bringing sparkle to the table with…San Pellegrino

If it’s “just water”, you wouldn’t be asking for it every time you ate out. While I’ve never been a huge fan of fizzy beverages, someone left a bottle of the stuff at my house last week and I decided to give it a try – it does claim to contain minerals from the mountains of Italia. And in this gorgeous weather, there’s way worse things in life than a chilled glass of Pellegrino with a slice of lemon in it. Give it a try, it does the job. Well. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor

Amazon.ae

Getting in the zone for… UFC Fight Night

We’ve waited and waited for one big event to arrive in the capital this summer, and it can’t get much bigger than this. I’m stoked to see Sandhagen, Umar, Tony Ferguson, Loopy Godinez and the rest bring their A-game to the Etihad Arena this Saturday. If the pre-fight presser was anything to go by, they’re ready – and so are we. Get set for some roaring action, my friends.– Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor

@etihadarena.ae

Taking time away from my desk to enjoy lunch at… Certo

It’s rare for me to step away from my desk and have lunch. But when I received an invite from the lovely team at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City to join them for at Certo for an express lunch – I knew I couldn’t refuse. We tucked into a delicious Italian meal feasting on pasta, pizzas and starters – all of which were utterly delicious. Oh, and the tiramisu was absolutely dreamy, as well. I left making mental plans to bring the entire team over to dine in their private dining room when we all are back from our summer holidays.– Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@certodubai

Upping my skincare routine with… 111Skin

After a hydrafacial at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira last week, I’ve been making an actual effort to take care of my skin. I was told by my therapist to change my cleanser as the one I was currently using wasn’t doing its job. She suggested the 111Skin Vitamin C Brightening Cleaner which can be used daily to help restore my skin’s complexion. I have hyperpigmentation and a dull skin tone but the cleanser helps to remove dead skin cells and help with an even skin tone. I have been using it for a week now, and already a fan. Looking forward to trying other products in their range! – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@111skin

Cooking up a Mexican fiesta at home thanks to… Lila Molino

Whether you’re picking up essentials from the shop or having lunch with friends, What’s On Dubai’s Sustainable Restaurant of the Year, Lila Molino, is a must-try. And after the recent launch of its line of freshly made heirloom corn and flour tortillas, there’s even more reason to visit. Impress your family with a Mexican feast at home with its range of farm-to-table products: their renowned tortillas, locally grown vegetables, authentic Mexican beans, Navarro cheese, and more. On Friday, we made cheese quesadillas and salsa roja at home from scratch using Lila’s incredible products: avocados, cheese, chiles, garlic, and juicy tomatoes. You just can’t get tortillas like this anywhere else in the UAE. And, for someone who hates cooking for themselves, I was pleasantly surprised with the flavours and textures. Delicious. I might just make this a Friday night tradition. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@lilamolino

Exploring the underwater world of… Deep Dive Dubai

This week, I was very lucky to get to try one of Dubai’s bucket list experiences: Deep Dive Dubai. At 60-metres deep, this is the world’s deepest pool and is perfect for divers of all skill levels – from first timers to pros. On my Discover Scuba session (Dhs1,800), I plunged down to 12 meters with Serge, our expert instructor who made me feel immediately at ease and confident underwater at all times. In fact: we were underwater for a whole 30 minutes exploring the underwater world from playing chess and pool to getting into abandoned cars and bathtubs. This was an experience I’ll never forget and has made me want to get my PADI license all the more. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@deepdivedubai

Getting on a plane and saying goodbye to… Dubai

No, I’m not gone forever, just for two weeks. It’s time for a European summer – even though summer is already almost over. Nevertheless, I am off to meet my other half in Europe and I cannot be more excited. We’ve only been apart for a month, but my anxious attachment style has been quaking me to my core. In truth, it’s been a difficult four weeks personally and not having my usual support around me has been tough so I’m looking forward to seeing him at the airport on Saturday morning. We’re doing Amsterdam, Bruges, Paris (maybe, Olympic prices pending) and wherever else the wind might take us. My out-of-office is set up, my handover email has been sent and I’m almost 75 per cent packed and ready to go. Party shoes, walking shoes, bucket hats, long flowy skirts – you name it, I have it ready to be packed as soon as I get home from work. My notifications are off and holiday mode is on. TTYL. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Gearing up for the biggest event of the year… The What’s On Nightlife Awards

It’s always a stressful time at What’s On HQ during awards season – making sure we have the right contacts for people, getting all the assets ready, and planning an entire awards ceremony, there is so much that goes into our awards. We take months to decide on nominees. So when the announcement and list finally go out, it always feels so special to see the influx of messages from people in the industry who I now consider friends sending me heartfelt thank you’s and sharing the announcement that they have been nominated – I am reminded about why we do this thing. The Nightlife Awards are more than just showing up, finding out if you’ve received an award and leaving. It’s about forging connections with people within the industry, it’s about having a good time and celebrating each other and creating a genuine community with people who just like to vibe and have a great time. The awards are about having a platform for everybody to commemorate the last incredible year we’ve had and look forward to what’s to come. So, thank you to the people who are just as excited as we are, you all know who you are – I appreciate you. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Cast your votes here

Eating till a state of breathlessness at… Seafood Market

People don’t really talk about Seafood Market that much. It’s one of those places that if you know, you know and love, and if you don’t, then it’s hard to find. It’s 40 years old, and firmly a Dubai institution, which is why it might get lost in the sea of the glitzy new names sometimes. We had a lunch there this week, and when I say we ate good, we ate good. The seafood is incredibly fresh and cooked to perfection in several different ways for you to enjoy. The service is impeccable and the experience from start to finish of choosing your catch to polishing it off is so enjoyable. If you’re a seafood lover, you need to go here. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

@seafoodmarketdubai

Feeling like my hypothetical husband went to war with… JW PEI

Whenever I order something online, I feel like I’m waiting for my imaginary husband who went to fight in a war to come back home. It’s really not that serious, but I am dramatic, and this sparkly bag I bought is for my birthday so I’m allowed to be. A dear friend and I had a conversation about how much we’re loving sparkly bags right now – they’re perfect to elevate my kind of dressing up – crisp white button down, maybe some blue denim, a pair of bejewelled heels to match the bag. This one from my favourite handbag brand ever is so cute, so chic and the perfect tiny bag. JW PEI always comes through, ya’ll. Get this today. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

@jwpei_official

