Steak frites is synonymous with one restaurant in Dubai – but sometimes we’re all looking to branch out from our normal comforts and that is entirely okay. There are some incredible places in Dubai that offer up the best steak frites that aren’t on the streets of France.

Here are the best places in Dubai for your next steak frites craving.

Couqley

If you know you know. Mondays at Couqley are saved for the iconic steak frites night where you and your better half can delight in their iconic steak and fries, paired with a bottle of wine and dessert to share, oh and don’t forget their sauce. Far from breaking the bank, this meal will cost Dhs349 for two.

Couqley, JLT and Pullman Downtown, Monday nights Dhs349 for two. @couqleyuae

Swiss Butter

This Lebanese-born steakhouse knows where it’s at. Their menu is limited and for good reason, scoop up a beef filet or ribeye for Dhs87, add on a sauce for Dhs13 and a basket of fries for Dhs18 and you have yourself a delicious meal that will cost Dhs118.

Swiss Butter, various locations in Dubai. swissbutter.com

Odeon

Winners of our Home Grown Restaurant of the Year 2024 at the What’s On Awards – Odeon does all things French with an extra touch of love. Not your ‘traditional’ steak frites, however, Odeon serves up Entrecôte Grillée, Sauce au Poivre which is a ribeye steak with pepper sauce and your choice of a side – choose the homemade fries and you’re set for Dhs220.

Odeon, Jumeirah 3, Al Wasl Road, open daily 8am to 11pm. @odeondubai

The Maine Land Brasserie

Tucked away inside Zaha Hadid’s Opus building in Business Bay The Maine Land Brasserie offers you an Australian Wagyu flank steak drenched in bearnaise sauce with fries of course and you will be able to enjoy your evening for Dhs185.

The Maine Land Brasserie, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, open Sun to Tue 12pm to 1am, Wed to Sat 12pm to 2am. themaine.ae

Jone’s The Grocer

Thursdays at Jone’s means an amazing steak frites deal, available across Dubai. Enjoy an Aussie grilled steak, with your choice of sauce and unlimited fries for Dhs99 per person. If you’re coming as a couple or in pair, it will cost Dhs199 for two and is inclusive of a dessert to share as well.

Jone’s The Grocer, various locations across Dubai, Thurs from 6pm, Dhs99 for one, Dhs199 for two with dessert. @jonesthegrocer

Le Petit Beefbar

A DIFC outpost and it’s in the name. Le Petit Beefbar does a filet frites daily on the lunch and dinner menu – their larger counterpart, Beefbar in Jumeirah Al Naseem, serves up steak frites as part of their business lunch. So no matter which side of town you’re in Beefbar has got you covered.

Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC, Gate Village 2, open 8am to 11.30pm daily and 1.30am on Fri and Sat. @lepetitbeefbar_dubai

