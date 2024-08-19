All that’s good this week in the capital…

Just like that, we’re approaching the end of August. While we hope and wait for cooler days, here’s a bunch of cool things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, August 19

Take a swing…

…on a driving range, my friends. At the Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, you can practice your golf swing, position, follow through and more as you whack 70 golf balls into oblivion in preparation for whenever you’re set to take to the course. Hone your skills, get some sun, and who knows, there might be a PGA Pro somewhere in you waiting to be discovered.

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, 5.30am to midnight daily, Dhs60. Tel: (0)2 445 9600. @adcitygolf

Say hello to the Tesla Cybertruck

Yep, it has arrived in Abu Dhabi, and all you need to do is go through the Rixos Marina’s iconic arch, and to the hotel’s lobby. This is your chance to get up close and personal with this all-electric truck from Tesla, and marvel at its cutting-edge tech and sleek design. You also have the option to test drive the Model X, Model Y or Model 3. If you scan the QR code at the event, you could even stand the chance to win a stay at the Rixos.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall Ring Road, Abu Dhabi, until August 22. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Catch sporting action at Offside

Enjoy a high-energy atmosphere, refreshing beverages and bar bites all season long at one of Abu Dhabi’s most scenic destinations. Beachside marvel, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort houses Offside restaurant and gastropub, and with their brilliant beachside setting complementing all the action on-screen, this is one spot you should definitely consider with the English Premier League now underway.

Offside, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)56 522 0219. @offsidesaadiyat

Tuesday, August 20

Get your dessert fix at Café James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAFE JAMES (@jamescafe.ae)

This brand, that once had a very successful pop-up in Al Qana, is staying true to its minimalist aesthetic including abundant greenery and a cool curved coffee bar. When you’re ready to try their Michelin Guide-selected flavours, you can order from their French-inspired range of freshly baked pastries, including hand-made scones, croissants, baguettes and more.

Café James, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 9am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 9am to midnight. @jamescafe.ae

Wednesday, August 21

Indulge in a terrific Tomahawk experience

At the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal’s Forge, experience culinary excellence every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Forge with their incredible Tomahawk Experience. Delight in premium cuts of Tomahawk steak, expertly grilled to perfection and served in the sophisticated ambiance of The Forge. Make no mistake about it, every course of this experience is one to savour.

The Forge, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Wednesdays 6pm to 11pm. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Thursday, August 22

Take the little ones to a Smurftastic Fair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Galleria Al Maryah Island (@thegalleriauae)

Until August 26 at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, you and your little ones can meet your favourite characters from the hugely successful The Smurfs franchise. Step into the magic forest for some fun and games, at one of the capital’s leading lifestyle, retail and entertainment destinations.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, August 16 to 25. @thegalleriauae

If you’re still trying to get your travels in…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Media: What’s On archives

There’s a really cool fashion festival happening at Zayed International Airport, once you clear security, featuring all of your favourite fashion houses and some really cool collections that will inspire you. Get to AUH on time, enjoy this display, maybe splurge a little, and happy travels.

Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi, until August 22. @zayedintlairport