In addition to being Abu Dhabi’s island of thrills, Yas Island also brings some of the best in entertainment and dining. With the weekend almost upon us, check out these 4 great options for things to do while you’re on Yas Island.

For the little ones

Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show

BBC Studios Kids & Family will bring to town the very exciting Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show this August and September, with 7 performances to wow you. Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and get set to welcome the Heeler family to the UAE capital for the first time ever, in what is certain to be a time that the whole family will enjoy.

Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 30 to September 1, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

For the thrill seekers

Dive into e-sports madness at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will inaugurate the world’s first esports arena this weekend, and alongside state-of-the-art gaming stations and cutting-edge tech, the facility will as many as 20 Gran Turismo simulators, of which 17 will suit adults, and 3 will be tailored to younger guests looking to unleash their inner Speed Racer. You’ll also be able to enjoy three F1 simulators, that will have you slipping into the cockpit of a fast, furious Ferrari, with the option to pick from some of the most celebrated racing circuits on the planet. People of determination who love racing will also be able to enjoy the new attraction, with two GT simulators designed to cater to their needs

Formula Run, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, registration from 6am, Sunday June 9, from Dhs65. @ferrariworldyasisland

For the hungry ones

Soraya

Soraya has just opened its doors at Yas Mall, and we’re just as excited about this new restaurant as you are. Voyage through a menu packed with amazing Persian flavours across great mezze picks, succulent cuts and kababs, to name only a few of their specialities. Don’t forget to admire the interiors while you’re there, either.

Soraya, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)56 509 0504. @sorayaabudhabi

Hanar

Hanar is a brand-new addition to some of the finest, taste-packed eats that line Yas Bay, which in itself is known for housing some of the top names on Abu Dhabi’s culinary circuit. At Hanar, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a menu of marvellous Mesopotamian flavours, nostalgia-inducing dishes and fresh ingredients that power their Anatolian delights. Get set to savour a sumptuous sharing-style menu, at a spot that will soon face the new beach – it’s all in the works. Just exit the Arena, turn to your left and explore this spot on Yas Bay – if you can’t find it, their buggies will be happy to get you there in a flash.

Hanar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 675 1641. @hanar_restaurant

Plus, for the lucky ones…

Since we’re on Yas Island

This summer, your travel goals are about to get a welcome boost. When you dine at Yas Bay Waterfront or Yas Marina, every meal brings you closer to winning Dhs100,000 in Etihad Holidays credit, valid for 65 destinations worldwide. All you need to do is upload your receipts to 100daysofsummer.ae

