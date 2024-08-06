Abu Dhabi will host world-class UFC action yet again…

It’s only been a couple of days since UFC Fight Night wrapped up here in the capital, and we’re still coming to terms with what an incredible evening that was. Now, we have all the details you’re looking for ahead of UFC 308, happening at the Etihad Arena on October 26.

What’s On the Fight Card?

Abu Dhabi also hosted UFC 294 last October, with huge names in the business such as Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev, and others registering impressive wins in the octagon. This year’s fight card won’t leave you disappointed either, and here’s why.

A simmering featherweight contest has been confirmed for UFC 308, with champion Ilia Topuria facing off against second-ranked Max Holloway, while the co-main event will see No.3 ranked Robert Whittaker take on Khamzat Chimaev, representing the UAE, in a five-round contest.

Other exciting fights confirmed for the Etihad Arena will include Ciryl Gane taking on Alexander Volkov in a battle of heavyweights, while Dagestani Magomed Ankalaev faces Aleksandar Rakic in the light heavyweight bout.

It’s all about to go down yet again at the Etihad Arena this October. Get your tickets now and follow whatson.ae for all the big updates in the lead-up, and grab your tickets now at etihadarena.ae.

UFC 308, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, October 26, from Dhs800. @etihadarena. @ufc