Be one of the first in the region to watch this thrilling blockbuster, for absolutely free…

Going back to school, back to work, back to the daily commute and the juddering grind can all feel like a bit of a horror movie, can’t it? And you know what’s the perfect cure for that? A horror movie.

No, really. Multiple studies (including this one published by the American Psychological Association) and research papers have demonstrated that in the long term, watching scary movies can actually decrease generalised stress and anxiety. It sounds counterintuitive, but it’s all about desensitising the itchy trigger finger of your fight-or-flight pathways.

Do you like scary movies?

For the very first edition of our ‘What’s On the Big Screen’ film club, in partnership with Universal Pictures Middle East, we’re giving away 30 pairs (you and a plus one) of stress-busting, adrenaline-spiking tickets to the new Blumhouse movie, Speak No Evil. And what’s more, because this is a preview, you’ll be amongst the first in the world to see it. Through the blindfold of fear-induced, slotted fingers.

It’s a psychological thriller based on the 2022 Danish horror masterpiece Gæsterne; was written for the screen and directed by James Watkins (Eden Lake and The Woman in Black); and stars BAFTA award-winner James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate), Scoot McNairy (Argo, A Quiet Place Part II) and Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale, and she also played the series pivoting role of Lyanna Stark in Game of Thrones).

The movie begins with two families, one from each side of the Atlantic, meeting and befriending each other on a Tuscan vacation. Both clans become enamoured by the other’s charms and so when the British family (McAvoy and Franciosi) invite their new American holiday chums (Davis and McNairy) to stay with them at their quaint house in the UK countryside, they jump at the chance. It’s on this second trip where things start to go a bit Blumhouse. Masks slip, tensions rise, and dark secrets come tumbling out of the old manor house closet. It all sounds like perfect popcorn-chewing fodder.

The nerve-shredding, suspense-ratcheting, thrill ride of Speak No Evil lands in UAE cinemas and across the region on Thursday, September 12, but if you want to get ahead of the crowds on Tuesday, September 10… This is what you’ll need to do.

How to get your free preview seats

You’ll have to register your interest on the form below. We’ll be giving the first 30 people (over 21) to respond a ticket – and an extra one for their support friend.

You just need to make sure you’re free on the evening of Tuesday, September 10; can get to VOX at Mall of the Emirates and that you can handle a scary movie.

See you soon film fans.