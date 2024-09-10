Mid month ideas…

Things are beginning to pick up in the capital, with new openings and reopenings in the air. Here are 10 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, September 13

Discover a wave of new flavours at Nalu

Nalu Surf Club is all set for its big opening this Friday, and will host you in a casual yet sophisticated setting with a dual-storey layout and rooftop lounge as well as polished wooden interiors and a sun-soaked bar inspired by the Californian coast. In the future, you’ll be able to watch as surf enthusiasts and newcomers to the board life catch a wave against the iconic Abu Dhabi skyline, in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Nalu Surf Club, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, opens Friday September 13. @nalu_surfclub

Get night brunching at Hakkasan

Hakkasan’s Friday evening brunch is an elegant affair. It features unlimited cocktails, sparkling, wine, beer, house spirits which you can enjoy alongside a specially curated menu for Dhs488 per person. Your bites include supreme Peking ducks with caviar, a selection of popular dim sums, salt and pepper squid, smoked wagyu beef ribs and more. For a sweet treat, pick from a decadent dessert selection.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, from 6pm every Fri, Dhs488 for cocktails, sparkling, wine, hops and house beverages, and Dhs728 for bubbles, Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi Ditch your phone for a free dessert Put your phone down and reconnect at Le Bistro by Salmontini with their ‘Digital Dining Detox’ experience. Available until the end of the month, this unique initiative rewards you with a free sharing dessert when you surrender your phone upon arrival, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted, meaningful conversations. Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Méridien, Abu Dhabi, available until September 30. Tel:(0)2 557 4460. salmontini.com

Saturday, September 14

Witness a cultural showcase at the Cultural Foundation

This weekend, you can enjoy a Mawhibaty programme at the Cultural Foundation. Students enrolled in the Mawhibaty programme will have an opportunity to showcase their skills in various fields of performing arts, such as music, dance, theatre and visual arts.

Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi, September 13 to 15, 5pm to 7pm. @abudhabicf

Head over to Library Bar for a golden takeover

The iconic Gold Bar from The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon is set to wow you with an extraordinary experience this weekend, courtesy of a takeover of Library Bar. Headed by mixologist Hideyuki Saito, both days will transport you to the golden age of mixed beverages.

Library Bar, Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, September 13 and 14, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @librarybarabudhabi

Enjoy ladies’ night at White Yas Island

Abu Dhabi’s last remaining super club, White throws open its doors every Friday and Saturday on Yas Island. On Saturday night, URBN is the night that draws the crowds, with all the latest commercial tunes on rotation from the resident DJs, and a ladies’ night offer of three drinks for Dhs100. If you’re looking to party hard, this is the place to go.

White Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10pm onwards, Saturday, Dhs100. @whiteabudhabi

Sunday, September 15

Oak Room is back with great steaks…

…and you’ll want to get yourself a table. One of Abu Dhabi’s leading steakhouses now offers a fresh take on its celebrated British steakhouse experience, and you can look forward to unique menu offerings including the tomahawk and wine culinary experience and the Sunday Roast.

Oak Room, Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sat 6pm to 11pm, Sunday 12.30p m to 5pm. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @librarybarabudhabi

Check out a new African-inspired bar on Saadiyat

Cool new contemporary concept Savanna Sol is all lush tapestry and vibrant decor, and will whisk you away to a beautiful, immersive savanna filled with vibrant culture and the unique flavours of the region. Do keep in mind, however, that there’s a Dhs900 minimum spend for non-hotel guests.

Savanna Sol, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Sunday roasts beckon at West To West Kitchen

On Al Bzaymi Street, the What’s On Award-winning West African and West Indies hangout recreates our favourite Sunday staple, and your options include roast chicken and roast lamb and sides of jollof rice, rice and peas, mac ‘n’ cheese, roast potatoes and plantains. For trimmings, there’s Yorkshire pudding, roast vegetables and West to West gravy, and for dessert there’s sticky toffee pudding with date sauce.

West To West Kitchen, Al Bzaymi St, Najda, Sun 3pm to 11pm, Dhs79 with one meat main, one side and all the trimmings. Tel: (0)2 671 9119. @westtowestkitchen

Sip on afternoon tea at Alba

Relax and unwind in the elegance of Alba lounge with their amazing afternoon tea, available daily from 2pm to 5pm. And you’re not just looking at tea, there’s also a selection of fine teas, delicious sandwiches, and exquisite pastries, all while taking in the gorgeous views of the Grand Canal.

Alba lounge, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, 2pm to 5pm daily. @ritzcarltonabudhabi