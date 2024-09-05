RIKAS Hospitality have unveiled plans for five stunning new spots across J1 and Bluewaters…

They’re the creators of acclaimed restaurants and beach clubs like Tagomago, Mimi Kakushi and Twiggy, and before the end of the year RIKAS Hospitality are set to bring five more spots to the city.

Adding to their ever-expanding empire of fabulous day-to-night venues, RIKAS have announced they’re set to bring three venues to Bluewaters and two to soon-to-open J1 Beach across October and November. So whether you’re looking to soak up the sun, meet your friends for a fabulous dinner, or enjoy a leisurely date day lunch, bookmark these exciting new openings.

October: Gigi Rigolatto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Restaurant (@gigi_restaurant)

With RIKAS now part of lifestyle group Ennismore, they’re teaming up with another Ennismore entity, Paris Society, to bring St Tropez hotspot Gigi Rigolatto to J1 Beach. Featuring a lush, landscaped garden, inviting pool area, Bellini bar, and a boutique, it’s set to be a chic, French Riviera inspired beach club for relaxed and refined days of tan-topping. It’s also home to the famed Gigi Circus kids club, making it the place to be for families.

@gigi_beach_dubai

October: Ninive Beach

Alongside Gigi, RIKAS will also bring a shorefront iteration of their opulent Middle Eastern concept, Ninive, to J1 Beach. Already located at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, the third Ninive in Dubai will be the first festive Middle Eastern beach club in Dubai. It will feature a restaurant, bar and pool, as well as beach loungers.

@ninivebeach

October: La Cantine Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cantine du Faubourg, Dubai (@lacantinedubai)

Taking the spot formerly occupied by Cove Beach, between the Banyan Tree and Delano hotels will be La Cantine Beach. Slated to open next month, it will bring a restaurant, bar, beach and pool to the shores of Bluewaters island, marking an exciting evolution for the storied Mediterranean restaurant that’s been known and loved at Jumeirah Emirates Towers for the last decade.

@lacantinebeachdubai

October: Gohan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gohan (@gohandubai)

Coming with La Cantine to the new Bluewaters location will be Gohan, which is already found tucked inside La Cantine in DIFC. A premium Japanese restaurant that injects modern flair into rich traditions, it will bring an upscale dining experience to a more casual beachfront setting. Boasting indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a beautiful bar area, it’s set to become a stunning date night spot on Bluewaters.

@gohandubai

November: Maison Revka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Revka Paris – Saint-Tropez (@maisonrevka_restaurant)

Completing the quintet of new venues is Maison Revka, another collaboration with Paris Society that will see the Slavic-inspired restaurant already acclaimed in Paris and St Tropez open in the soon-to-open Delano Dubai. In a warm, inviting setting, diners can look forward to feasting through the region’s rich flavours. The venue also features a pool with cabanas, perfect for a day of blissful relaxation.

@maisonrevka_dubai