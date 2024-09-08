Weekday lunches, special cocktails, a running club and more…

Happy new week, Dubai. If you’re looking for things to do, then there’s plenty happening across the city. Whether you’re returning to an alfresco restaurant, sipping cocktails with the girls, or getting competitive over a game of golf, here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday September 16

Return to an alfresco favourite

As the weather continues to drop, some of Dubai’s best alfresco spots start to reopen their doors, and from Monday September 16, you’ll be able to enjoy bubbly lunches, chilled sunsets and days by the sea at Nuska. This boho-chic spot at Jumeirah Beach Hotel has added a new shisha lounge, plus cabanas and beds on the beach if you want to spend a day tan-topping. And those who visited last season will be pleased to hear the rose lunch returns: through the week it’s a three-course menu with rose and prosecco for Dhs365, while the weekend lunch is now priced at Dhs445, for a three-course and three-hour package.

Nuska, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah, daily 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (800) 323232. @nuskadubai

Sip on a free drink at CE LA VI

CE LA VI is celebrating Negroni week by offering a free Negroni all week until September 22. Available whether you’re dining in the restaurant or vibing in the bar, don’t miss their new fountain, in place this week especially for the cocktail week.

CE LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Tuesday September 17

Set your alarm early for a running club

All abilities are welcome to join the Gym Shark running club, which takes off from the Zero point of the Kite Beach running track every Tuesday at 6am. The community-focused 30-minute run is a great place to meet new people and start your day with some movement, led this week by head trainer Sarah Stoneley and guest trainer Max Marcus Mears.

Gym Shark Running Club, Zero Point, Kite Beach, 6am, Tuesdays, free. Register via eventbrite.com

Check out some special sips at Chez Wam

Sleek and sophisticated Chez Wam celebrates Negroni week this week with a special edition menu at the 10-metre long marble bar. Pull up and sip your way through the limited edition concoctions, where you’ll be able to try four special Negronis and two classics, priced from Dhs65. They’re available from September 16 to 22.

Chez Wam, The St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai

Wednesday September 18

Sample your way around the world’s largest chocolate fair

The Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai, which translates to Chocolate and Pastry Fair is taking over Madinat Jumeirah for three days of sweet treats. The fair celebrates everything sweet in life, from chocolates to pastries, gelato and even coffee. The third edition of this sweet fair will bring together 360 international and local brands, and even a chocolate fashion show.

Salon du Chocolat, Madinat Jumeirah, 3pm to 9pm, Sept 18 to 20, Dhs55. salonduchocolatdubai.com

See a stunning ballet at Dubai Opera

The most romantic ballet in the world, Giselle is heading to the stage this September. Giselle tells the story of a young girl who dies of love and is transformed into a spirit that haunts the forest. Taken in by the Wilis, she enters an ethereal world where dance is the language of the soul. However, love knows no bounds, and her lover Albrecht continues to pursue her, even though his life is at stake, proving that love can conquer all – even death. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 18 to 21, from Dhs330. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Thursday September 19

Return to the beach at a haute hotspot

Fabulously festive Burj-facing beach club Verde is back in action from September 16, inviting guests to enjoy a slice of St Tropez on the Jumeirah beachfront. Promising the same boho-chic look and feel as in previous seasons, snag a lounger and work on your tan, or book a table in the restaurant and enjoy a fabulous array of Mediterranean flavours, while enjoying the lively sounds of the resident DJs. Beach club entrance starts from Dhs700 for two non-redeemable, while minimum spends start from Dhs500.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 10am to midnight, beach club rates from Dhs700 for two. Tel: (0)4 228 5053. @verdebeachdubai

Get competitive and work on your swing at Five Iron

Golf and entertainment destination from the US, Five Iron opened in Dubai earlier this month at The Westin Mina Seyahi. The venue features 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay includes Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Five Iron Golf is also home to four bars and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved an indoor putting green, work pods and table games.

Five Iron Golf, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 9am to 1am. @fiveirongolf.uae