Calling all chocolate fans…

If you’re part of the one billion people who eat chocolate every day, you’ll be thrilled to know that the world’s largest chocolate fair is making its way to Dubai this September.

The Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai which translates to Chocolate and Pastry Fair, will take place at the beautiful Madinat Jumeirah from Wednesday, September 18 to 20, 2024. The fair celebrates everything sweet in life, from chocolates to pastries, gelato and even coffee.

The third edition of this sweet fair will bring together 360 international and local brands all under one roof, and we’re hoping for a little taste of each of their delicious creations.

And there’s more…

Besides being on a sugar high and bouncing from one stall to the next, you can also catch the magical Chocolate Fashion Show which will see 13 exquisite chocolate dresses working the runway.

The dresses have been created under the theme Wild & Wonderful Glamour. They are all works of art by executive pastry chefs who have worked with students from the French Fashion Institute, Esmod Dubai.

For more insights, you can take part in The Talks – a series of sessions in which industry leaders, pastry specialists and coffee experts discuss the latest trends and developments in the pastry, chocolate and coffee scene.

Want to get involved? There will be 43 competitions and masterclasses including the Best 3D Cake Design, Best Chocolate Showpiece, and the KitKat Dessert Challenge. At the Pastry Show, there will be workshops led by globally renowned executive chefs so you can learn some cool tricks and walk away with handy tips.

Can’t wait to attend? You can get your tickets here for just Dhs55. If you are a hotelier or a hospitality professional, entry is free.

Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie launched in Paris nearly 30 years ago. Now it is being held in major cities from New York to Tokyo, Shanghai, Zurich, Cannes, Milan, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Beirut and beyond.

Images: Supplied and Unsplash