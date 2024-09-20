With timed closures during the week and a full closure on Sundays…

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that one of the city’s busiest raised thoroughfares, Al Maktoum Bridge will operate partial, time-based closures until January 16, 2025.

In a post on X.com that has since been removed, the RTA announced that between Mondays and Saturdays the bridge will be closed from 11pm until 5am, and that it will be closed for a full 24 hours each Sunday.

The reason for the partial closure has been stated as maintenance works.

Because the bridge provides a vital link into and out of Deira, as well as, Dubai International Airport – motorists intending to use the bridge during blackout hours should plan ahead using route alternatives.

An article that appeared on the Khaleej Times, offered the follow route diversion options:

From Deira to Bur Dubai:

Infinity Bridge through Baniyas Road, Al Khaleej Street, and Corniche Street.

Al Shindagha Tunnel through Baniyas Road and Al Khaleej Street.

Al Garhoud Bridge through Baniyas Road and Sheikh Rashid Road.

Business Bay Crossing Bridge through Baniyas Road, Sheikh Rashid Road and Rebat Street.

From Bur Dubai to Deira:

Infinity Bridge or Al Shindagha Tunnel through Tariq Bin Ziyad Road, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road and Al Khaleej Street.

Al Garhoud Bridge through Oud Metha Road and Sheikh Rashid Road.

Business Bay Crossing Bridge through Oud Metha and Al Khail Road Dubai.

Images: Getty