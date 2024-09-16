We like to party, we like to party…

The season is already in full swing in Dubai and there are some pretty spectacular club opening parties happening across the city. From beach clubs to world-renowned venues making their debut and some of our favourite hot spots reopening…

These are all of the best club opening parties in to know about in Dubai.

September

SKY2.0

One of Dubai’s few superclubs will be opening again this September. SKY2.o in d3 is gearing up for a spectacular season opening, from September 19 to 21. With brand-new nights, Thursdays are for Notorius, playing the most iconic Hip Hop hits – hosted by Mister Levier and Kenrick Chance. Friday nights remain Boom Box with Jack Sleiman (if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.) Signature Saturdays are reserved for more oriental vibes thanks to DJ Kaboo, DJ CJ, and Jack Sleiman.

SKY2.0 Dubai, Dubai Design District, Thursday, September 19 to Saturday, September 21. Tel: (0)4 587 6333 @sky2.0Dubai

October

Bohemia

The opening of Bohemia is set for Thursday, October 5. Headlining is none other than Lost Frequencies. After releasing the global smash hit Are You With Me in 2014, Lost Frequencies skyrocketed to fame and was the first Belgian to hit number one on the UK charts.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel :(0)4 455 9989. palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Surf Club

One of our favourite beach clubs is opening its doors yet again, well they weren’t really closed for the summer but the season is upon us and that means that Surf Club will be hosting an opening party. On the decks is none other than Ben Bohmer, who will be hosting the very first Vagabond Saturday of the season.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Saturday October 5. @surfclubdubai

O Beach

O Beach is one of Ibiza’s best-known venues, famed for its huge pool parties, a roster of international DJs, and legendary champagne spray shows – all of which we can expect at the venue’s Dubai iteration which will be opening its doors on Thursday, October 24. The weekend will be a full-on party.

O Beach, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, opening Thrusday, October 24. @obeachdubai

Ushuaia

Ibiza icon Ushuaïa is opening at Dubai Harbour this October, with an unforgettable headline set from Calvin Harris on Saturday, October 26. Unfortunately General Admission tickets sold out within minutes, but the venue have advised that they’re working on increasing capacity to release more tickets. A limited number of VIP tables have been added, and can be booked via platinumlist.net now.

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, Saturday October 26. @ushuaiadubai

November

Soho Beach Island

Taken the world by storm and now the World Islands in Dubai by storm is none other than all three DJs that make up the iconic group, Keinemusik. The opening of the highly anticipated Soho Beach Island in Dubai will be headlined by Adam Port, &ME, and Rampa. The concert will take place on Saturday, November 9.

Keinemusik at the opening of Soho Beach Island, World Islands, Dubai, November 9, tickets from Dhs2,000. @sohobeachdxb Dubai.platinumlist.net

