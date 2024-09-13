Bonding time…

If you’re looking for the perfect team building exercise for you and your colleagues, Game Over Escape Rooms are the perfect choice. This is where loyalties are tested, friendships are challenged and everything you know about your workmates is put to question. Do you really know them?

Okay, that may or may not be a bit dramatic, but escape rooms are an adrenaline fuelled race of reaching the finish line as soon as possible – unlocking all the puzzles and doors and emerging victorious. Game Over has enough variety to boggle your mind and spoil you for choice.

What’s special about the Game Over team building activities is that it can identify the hidden dynamic of your team simply by monitoring your progress in the game. You’ll be able to discover gaps in your communication and potential natural leaders will reveal themselves.

The high stress situations will bond you together, encouraging collaboration, communication and problem solving together. It’ll really bring you closer and in turn create a better, healthier work environment back at the office for everyone to thrive.

Game Over Escape Rooms, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, tickets from Dhs110 per person for one hour of game play, Tel: (0) 4 577 3289, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Level 3, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, @game_over_dubai

Images: Supplied