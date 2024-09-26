A little festive treat every day of the week…

The festive season may be all about giving, but that shouldn’t mean not treating yourself too. And what’s better than a gift that keeps on giving every day of the month?

Here’s our pick of the best advent calendars available in the UAE.

Charlotte Tilbury

Fans of cult beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury will be delighted to know the brand’s staple-packed advent calendar is now available in the UAE – both in Beauty Wonderland stores and on the official regional website. This one may only have 12 doors, but perfectly packaged inside each of the dozen diamond chest drawers you’ll find full sized Charlotte Tilbury favourites, including the beauty light wand, happikiss lipstick gloss bal and lip oil. Behind the beautiful chest drawers are also travel-sized versions of the flawless setting spray, push up lashes mascara, glow toner, and of course – Magic Cream.

Dhs1,100. ae.charlottetilbury.com

ESPA

To counteract the stress of silly season, treat yourself to ESPA’s advent calendar, featuring 25 products to nourish the mind, body and spirit. This renowned wellbeing brand’s advent calendar comes with an array of invigorating cleansers, nourishing creams, and rich essential oils. From skincare favourites like their serum, cleanser and cleansing oil to hand creams and candles, it’s designed to help keep you zen this season.

Dhs788. lookfantastic.ae

Look Fantastic Ladies Advent Calendar

The 2024 Look Fantastic advent calendar has already been released, with a pre-order available now for delivery from October 31. The 25-window calendar is filled with 27 fabulous beauty treats, including 13 full-sized products, worth over Dhs2,650. Treat yourself to products including a full sized ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Medik8 Press and Glow Tonic (200ml) Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette (14 shades), and the ICONIC London Prep-Set-Glow Spray.

Dhs610. lookfantastic.ae

Look Fantastic Men’s Advent Calendar

Look Fantastic’s ladies advent calendar is always a sellout, but did you know they also do one for the guys? Treat the important man in your life to 25 brilliant beauty buys to leave them feeling pampered this festive season. Packed with 25 grooming essentials, 13 of which are full-size, the products from brands like Molton Brown, Bulldog and Elemis are worth over Dhs1,900. Pre-order now for release on October 31.

Dhs590. lookfantastic.ae

Lush

Lush has unveiled its designs for not one – but two – advent calendars for 2024. The reusable advent calendars, made from recycled cardboard, are available to pre-order now for delivery in the last week of October, and both feature 25 vegan products from different ranges, including classic best sellers, Christmas retro products and gift-exclusive products. The Lush Advent Calendar is priced at Dhs995 and the 29 High Street Advent Calendar will cost you Dhs695.

From Dhs695. lush.com

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing’s popular advent calendar is back for 2024, bringing with it 24 days of beauty treats to keep you feeling merry and bright up until the big day. From lashes to lipsticks, hair accessories to skincare, it’s got Dhs1,000 worth of products all wrapped up for just Dhs330.

Dhs330. prettylittlething.ae