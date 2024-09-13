Cranking up the wow-factor with your workout…

Spin classes in Dubai typically take place in dark rooms, with a pumping party soundtrack and plenty of flashing lights. But imagine working through your hand movements and double time backdropped by one of the world’s busiest airports?

That’s what you’ll be able to do at Crank’s world-first RIDE class on Friday October 18, which will take place next to of the runways of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

This once-in-a-lifetime workout is set for 9am, and there’ll be just 20 spots in the class. They’re first come, first serve, so you’ll want to book in ASAP to secure your spot.

How much is it?

The class will cost you a single Crank credit. So if you’ve already got a package, you can use your current credits. If you’re new to Crank, you an purchase a single session for Dhs120.

What are the requirements?

Understandably, quite a bit of paperwork is required, and you’ll need to supply it all at least two weeks in advance to make sure the permits are in in time. For the Crank Ride at DXB, you’ll need to complete this sign-up form, which requires copies of your Emirates ID and Passport, an NOC from your sponsor, and a copy of your company ID or labour card. You’ll also need to complete this DXB security permit, which needs to be uploaded within your Crank sign-up form. Once all your documents are completed and approved, a credit will be taken from your Crank account.

