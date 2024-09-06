We’ll take any excuse for a stay this luxe…

The Atlantis hotels are making your next staycation a no-brainer, with these incredible deals.

Since its opening in 2023, Atlantis The Royal has been the place to stay, see and be seen. And this winter Atlantis The Royal is offering guests an incredible deal when booking in a minimum of three nights.

You have until September 27, 2024, to book your stay, and the offer will be valid until September 30, 2025. Book in a guest room, royal club room or suite and receive resort credit to use per day.

Suite life

When booking a guest room, you will receive Dhs200 per room per day. Royal club room guests will receive Dhs300 per room per day and guests staying in the royal club suites will receive Dhs600 per room per day.

There are blackout dates from Tuesday, December 24, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025.

There are plenty of wonderful amenities to take advantage of with the credit. The resort comprises of 795 rooms, suites and penthouses. A total of 90 swimming pools and 17 restaurants are among the impressive leisure facilities for guests to enjoy.

Atlantis The Royal, receive room credit when you book between August 23, 2024, and September 24, 2024. Offer valid until September 30, 2025. atlantis.com

Say Happy Birthday

Atlantis, the Palm will be celebrating its 16th birthday this September and to mark the momentous occasion the hotel will be offering up to 35 per cent off on all rooms, suites and stays until January 2026.

There is also a kids’ go-free offer for stays between 23 August, to December 22 and June 1 to September 25, 2025. The kids go free offer is valid on children between the ages of 13 and below, the offer is applicable on stays, and dining packages – Bed and Breakfast and Half Board. Room rates start from Dhs1,160 per night.

Atlantis, The Palm, up to 35 per cent off on stays booked between August 23 2024 and January 3, 2026. atlantis.com

Images: Supplied and Getty