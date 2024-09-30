The Grinch is coming to Dubai…

As if December wasn’t festive enough, we now have more reason to celebrate. Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical is debuting in Dubai this festive season, running from December 20 to 24. This is a holiday show you cannot miss.

The classic will be running at the Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, bringing this heartwarming story to life for us Dubai folks. Brought to you by Art For All & DXB Live, Paul Taylor-Mills’ new production will feature iconic numbers like You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas.

We all know and love this tale – narrated by Max the dog, the story will follow the Grinch as he discovers that there’s more to Christmas than he thought and bargained for. The mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small’, decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

The stage adaptation of How The Grinch Stole Christmas premiered in 1994 at the Grand Theatre in Whoville and has since become a cherished age old holiday tradition. Created by composer Mel Marvin and lyricist Timothy Mason, the musical had its Broadway debut in 2006 at the Hilton Theatre (now the Lyric Theatre).

The details…

Shows will take place on the following days:

Friday, 20 December – 3 pm and 7 pm

Saturday, 21 December – 11 am and 4 pm

Sunday, 22 December – 11 am and 4 pm

Monday, 23 December – 3 pm and 7 pm

Tuesday, 24 December – 11 am and 3 pm

Tickets start from the balcony/bronze category, priced at Dhs200. Silver tickets are priced at Dhs275, Gold tickets are priced at Dhs400, Platinum tickets are priced at Dhs550 and VIP tickets are priced at Dhs750. Children under two years old can be seated on parent’s lap.

