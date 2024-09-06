Do you feel that cool breeze in the air?

Many of us have noticed it is getting slightly cooler in the UAE this month. We can walk to our cars or the grocery store without instantly breaking out into a sweat, and our glasses don’t fog up. This can only mean one thing – winter is just around the corner, and the popular outdoor attractions in Dubai will be opening soon.

From the ever-popular Global Village to Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Safari Park and more…

Here are all the cool attractions in Dubai you will be able to visit soon

Global Village UAE

Due to the summer season, we had to say a sad goodbye to Global Village UAE at the start of May 2024. But we now have great news: Global Village UAE is reopening its doors next month on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Global Village UAE will remain open for seven months and will close for the season on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Over the seven months, there is ample time to tick off the things on your ‘Globby V bucket list’. We don’t have any updates on the new attractions just yet, but as soon as we know we will let you know. Read more here.

Dubai Miracle Garden

One of the most popular Dubai attractions, Dubai Miracle Garden is the world’s largest natural flower garden. It is quite the spectacle featuring 150 million blossoming flowers spanning over 72,000 square metres. The colourful heart-shaped arches we’ve all seen all over social media will once again become the backdrop for Instagram photoshoots galore. And, of course, we can’t forget the iconic life-size version of the Emirates A380.

The park will open its doors soon, and everyone on team What’s On is keeping their eyes peeled for the news.

Dubai Safari Park

An outdoor space like no other, Dubai Safari Park allows you to get up close and personal with an incredible variety of wildlife. The 119-hectare site houses 3,000 animals, 78 species of mammals, 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds, and amphibians and invertebrates. It’s divided into four villages and offers numerous experiences the whole family will love.

No opening date has been announced yet, but we will let you know as soon as we know.

Dubai Garden Glow

Located inside Zabeel Park, Dubai Garden Glow is a wonderland of lights and light displays. It’s divided into different parks, each with a theme, and includes everything from glowing, lifelike dinosaurs to architecture, giant flowers, and wildlife. The glow park doesn’t let the humidity dim its shine all summer long. It closed on August 11, 2024 and will reopen in September, though no date has been announced.

Hatta Wadi Hub

There isn’t a spot quite as naturally beautiful as Hatta in Dubai. Away from all the hustle and bustle of the city, it is truly a retreat and best enjoyed when the temperatures get cooler. No opening date has been announced yet, but according to the @visit.hatta Instagram, the countdown is on, and we will know an opening date soon. If you have been meaning to visit Hatta but don’t have a car, you can take the express bus for Dhs25 per person.

