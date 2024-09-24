The Dubai Racing calendar has been revealed…

It’s time to saddle up for a new season of horse racing fun as Dubai Racing has revealed its calendar for 2024-2025.

The 16-date Dubai Racing calendar at Meydan Racecourse begins on Friday November 8 with the Dubai Racing Carnival, inviting fans of the sport as well as those looking for a fun day out to enjoy world-class racing action at meets including Festive Friday (December 20), Fashion Friday (January 24, 2025), and Super Saturday (March 1, 2025). It will all cumulate with the annual extravaganza that is Dubai World Cup, taking place on Saturday April 5, 2025.

Each event promises on- and off-track action, with world class horseracing set to delight equestrian fans all season long as they compete for lucrative prize money. But outside of the sporting thrills, there will be family-friendly fun, five-star hospitality experiences, and big-prize competitions.

What’s new

New for this year will be an exclusive line-up of hospitality packages perfect for a VIP night out, available at Friday race meetings and the three feature days already mentioned.

These will include a night brunch available at the Parade Ring Lounge. With views of the horses pre- and post- race in the parade ring, you’ll enjoy a buffet of international dishes, free-flowing drinks, entertainment, and access to an outdoor area with excellent views of the horse racing action. It’s priced at Dhs315 with soft drinks and Dhs415 with house drinks.

If you book the Paddock View restaurant on the 5th floor of the grandstand, you’ll get sweeping views of the racecourse from the outdoor terrace, and a relaxed and refined ambience at the indoor restaurant. Again, a brunch package will be available with a premium buffet and free-flowing drinks priced at Dhs415 with soft drinks and Dhs515 with house drinks. It’s Dhs125 for children aged six to 12, with under-fives free.

The Winner’s Circle restaurant elevates the F&B offering further, pairing a four-course set menu with panoramic race track views. There’s both an indoor lounge and an outdoor grandstand to catch the horse racing action, and options to pair the set menu with unlimited soft drinks for Dhs515 or unlimited house drinks and sparkling for Dhs615.

For a more casual night out, Trackside by McGettigan’s gets you admission to the McGettigan’s outdoor space right by the track, complete with family entertainment, and an array of food and drinks stalls to purchase from. Tickets are Dhs65 for adults and Dhs50 for children aged 12 and under.

Ladies’ night

On the last Friday of each month, gather the girls and glam-up for a ladies’ night at the Parade Ring Lounge. Priced at Dhs345, you can enjoy a selection of delicious dishes and unlimited house drinks, while enjoying a stylish and social ambience.

Meydan Racecourse, November 8 to April 5, 2025, tickets from Dhs65. tickets.dubairacingclub.com