Glam up for a day at the races…

The Meydan racing calendar is an action-packed roster of brilliant horse racing from November until March, accumulating in a duo of thrilling races returning this month. The first is Super Saturday, the World Cup qualifying celebration, which takes place on Saturday March 4; the second is the famed Dubai World Cup, which will this year be hosted on Saturday March 25.

On Super Saturday, there will be a total of nine horse races taking place, with the first one racing onto the track from 3.30pm. Doors open at 1pm, so guests can soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the festivities that extend far beyond the all important horse races.

Tickets and packages

Turf Suite

For fashion, fun and horse racing, book the Turf Suite on Level 4. Alongside enjoying all of the afternoon’s racing action, there’s a buffet, bubbles and plenty of fashion. A fashion show and style stakes competition will come with top prizes for the best dressed. It’s Dhs265 with soft drinks and Dhs365 with house drinks.

Parade Ring Lounge

The newly renovated ground floor Parade Ring Lounge, adjacent to the Parade Ring is the perfect spectator spot for horse lovers. As well as watching the horses race around the track, you’ll get to watch the parade on the way to the starting gate, as well as seeing the winners after each race. There’s a finger food buffet, and a special rate for ladies who choose the four beverage option. Hospitality runs from 3pm to 8pm, and is priced at Dhs265 with house drinks, Dhs365 with house drinks, and Dhs305 for ladies with the four-beverage option.

Paddock View

Overlooking the Parade Ring and the racetrack, soak up the alfresco ambience during the races on the outdoor terrace, or enjoy the vibe indoors in the lounge where you’ll find live music and a premium buffet. There’s hospitality from 3pm to 8pm, with the soft drinks package priced at Dhs365 and house drinks priced at Dhs495.

