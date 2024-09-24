Food trucks, workout classes, local farmers markets, children’s entertainment, train rides, workshops, and more…

Great news for UAE residents: Ripe Market returns to Dubai’s Police Academy Park from Saturday, October 12.

As the hot and humid weather fades and the roads become busier, we’re officially prepping ourselves for Dubai winter. That means alfresco dining, desert camping, road trips, beach weekends, all the season’s new openings, and the return of the beloved Ripe Market.

The weekly outdoor market is a unique experience that residents of the UAE love and this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever with some new additions from train rides and a kids’ driving program to a monthly mum and baby morning, Little Sunshine’s.

Foodies can also enjoy a brand new lineup of food trucks including New York-style sandwiches from Sunny Park Deli; fresh sushi and ramen from Sushiko; French croque monsieurs from Quiche’N Croque; and live grills from Meats & Cuts.

Founded as a way of sourcing seasonal and local products, Ripe was created to bring the freshest and tastiest produce for residents to enjoy.

There’s an array of stalls with everything from organic fruit and vegetables to freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, homeware, artworks, food trucks, plus workshops, live entertainment, a children’s park, zipline, skate park, petting zoo, and more.

The market takes place on Saturday from 9am to 9pm and Sundays from 9am to 7pm, with an entrance fee of Dhs5.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, 9am to 9pm Sat, 9am to 7pm Sun, from October 12 until May 2025. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

