A new season is here and, just like clockwork, a wave of new eateries is set to join the Dubai’s already impressive lineup of restaurants, making it a foodie destination that just keeps getting more and more diverse and exciting every year.

While we can’t predict the future, one thing’s for certain – you’ll be eating (very) well for the rest of the year.

Here’s our guide to the hottest new restaurant and beach club openings still to come in 2024:

Homegrown

Timbuktu Market

An exciting addition to Dubai’s foodie scene, Timbuktu Market is set to debut this October in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market, this two-storey street food venue will feature a mix of home-grown and international eateries, communal seating, a coffee shop, Motion Cycling fitness studio, and shops selling local produce. The line-up includes Dubai supper club sensations Panamericana and Moreish by K; local hidden gems Asian Street by Thai and neo-Filipino street food Kalye Juan; as well as renowned international concepts such as Gyoza Guys, McFly’s Chicken, Churros Garcia, and Sushi Amemiya.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights. @timbuktu_market

Gerbou

Set to open later this year in Nad Al Sheba is Gerbou, a sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture. Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with all spaces designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants. On the terrace, Ghaf trees will offer dappled shade, for those dining alfresco during the day. Mirroring the look and feel, the menu promises to be a flight through Arab and Emirati flavours, with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients taking centre stage.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba. @gerbou

Sufret Maryam

Chef and owner Salam Dakkak garnered herself a following with her family-style cooking and authentic Middle Eastern flavours, served at her JLT restaurant, Bait Maryam, since 2017. Now, Dubai foodies have another chance to sample chef Salam’s soul-warming Levantine dishes with the opening of her first upscale concept, Sufret Maryam. Newly opened in Wasl 51, Sufret Maryam serves elevated Levantine cuisine in a space where Palestinian heritage and modern design collide.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, daily 12pm to 12am. @sufretmaryam

Girl and the Goose

A notable figure in Dubai’s homegrown food scene is former-cabin-crew-turned-self-taught-chef, Gabriela Chamorro. Chef Gabriela saw her childhood dream come true when she began her underground dining experience, Girl and the Goose, inside her JBR apartment, four years ago. Since then, it’s become a supper club sensation with a cult following and an ever-growing waitlist. So much so, the Nicaraguan chef is now opening a permanent, licensed, restaurant in Business Bay, in partnership with Rosy Hospitality (the team behind Couqley).

Girl and the Goose, Business Bay, Dubai. @girl.and.the.goose

Nala

Coming soon to Al Quoz’s endlessly exciting Alserkal Avenue is a soulful, African-inspired, high-end fast-food concept called Nala. Brought to you by Tashas Group – the team behind Flamingo Room, Avli, Bungalo34, and tashas café – Nala will offer freshly prepared meals using natural ingredients that are sustainably sourced and feature unique, unexpected flavours and dishes inspired by African and Middle Eastern cultures.

Nala, Warehouse 47, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. @eatatnala

The Lana – Dorchester Collection

Chinatang

Get ready to get your fix of Cantonese fine dining at China Tang, opening soon at The Lana – Dorchester Collection Dubai. It’s a fitting location for the Middle East’s first outpost of China Tang, with the original being housed in the iconic Dorchester Hotel in London. The upscale Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the art-deco era of 1930s Shanghai, and is known and loved for its classic Chinese and Cantonese dishes, as well as its signature Peking Duck.

China Tang, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay. @chinatangdxb

Dragonfly

Next in the line-up of exciting new openings at The Lana Promenade, get ready for more fine dining, master mixology, and stunning skyline views at Dragonfly. Self-described as an elevated Izakaya, Dragonfly promises an immersive Japanese dining experience serving modern Asian-market inspired dishes and one of the widest selections of Japanese whisky and sake in the region.

Dragonfly, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay. @dragonfly.dxb

Frou Frou

For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenande, shortly followed by Frou Frou Marbella. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.

Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay. @frou.frou.dubai

DIFC

Sexy Fish

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai very soon. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is known for its opulent and glamourous interiors, so we’ve big expectations for a super Instagrammable setting at the Dubai iteration.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation Hub, DIFC. @sexyfishdxb

Bar des Prés

Already found in Paris and London, Bar des Prés is helmed by star chef Cyril Lignac, and will debut later this year on the 51st floor of ICD Brookfield Place. A restaurant known for its inventive Franco and East Asian fusions, the menu will be packed with chef Lignac’s signature flair, pairing seasonal ingredients with traditional techniques. In a space that oozes Parisian grandeur, expect to dine on a menu of dishes like green asparagus with caramelised miso; crunchy crab & avocado galette with madras, and delicate sushi plates.

Bar des Prés, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. @bardespresdubai

Il Gattopardo

Inspired by its namesake novel, a sultry and frivolous ode to the glamour of the Italian Riviera awaits at Il Gattopardo. Chef Massimo Pasquarelli will lead the culinary brigade, presenting a menu of modern masterful Italian classics. Welcoming diners to enjoy the charm and sophistication found in dazzling dining destinations Milan and Venice, the restaurant has a glamorous nostalgia to its aesthetic, inviting guests to embrace their own slice of La Dolce Vita over leisurely lunches, after-work aperitivo, and late-night date nights. After hours, an intimate lounge will come to life as the music is turned up and the lights are dimmed and resident DJs dictate the tempo.

Il Gattopardo, ICD Brookfield, DIFC. @icdbrookfieldplace

Duck & Waffle

London’s iconic restaurant Duck & Waffle is also making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC. Set to open this November, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa. Inside, guests will enjoy a 360-degree chef’s bar, an open kitchen, a greenhouse-inspired dining area, a perforated metal tree and lush greenery framing stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. The restaurant’s signature dish is–of course – duck and waffle – a decadent combination of crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai. @duckandwaffledubai

Mr Chow

Known for it’s a-lister crowds–from Martha Stewart to Snoop Dogg–the world-famous Chinese hotspot, Mr Chow, is set to open its eighth outpost inside DIFC’s Gate District later this year. Mr Chow is famed for its unforgettable dining experience including a daily handmade noodle show, Champagne trolley, and one of the best-prepared Beijing ducks in the world. On the menu, you’ll find sharing-style dishes with a combination of old authentic Beijing recipes and Mr Chow’s signature creations such as the chicken satay, Mr Chow noodles, and Ma Mignon.

Mr Chow, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC. @mrchow

Palm Jumeirah

Studio Franzten

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén is set to open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Presenting two high-end restaurants inside one venue, the acclaimed Swedish chef is set to open Studio Frantzén, a luxurious yet relaxed concept with Nordic influences; and FZN, a fine dining concept inspired by his three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. Studio Frantzén will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, and space for guests to dine at the kitchen counter, while FZN will will be a more intimate, 25-seater dining experience boasting an elegant rooftop orangery overlooking Dubai’s iconic skyline serving cuisine self-described as “Nordic informed by Japanese kaiseki sensibilities with a spritz of French technique”. Interesting.

Studio Frantzén and FZN, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. @studiofrantzendubai / @restaurantfzn

Gatsby

Inspired by The Great Gatsby, Barcelona’s iconic dinner and a show, Gatsby, is opening on Palm Jumeirah very soon. Dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, the roaring twenties party restaurant invites guests to enjoy a high-octane dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. On the menu? Guests can look forward to dishes such as seared duck foie gras, wagyu ravioli, dry aged Porterhouse steak, and an Instagrammable cherry sphere dessert.

Gatsby, West Rooftop, Nakheel Mall. @gatsby_dxb

JBR and Bluewaters

Chipotle

Cult American fast-food chain Chipotle is coming to the UAE, with the first restaurant set to open at The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) this October. Famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, Chipotle’s menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. Choose between toppings such as chicken, steak, braised beef, and vegetarian options including plant-based protein or guacamole and beans.

Chipotle, The Beach, JBR, Dubai. @chipotle.me

BrewDog

Renowned Scottish brewer BrewDog is set to open its first craft beer bar (and undoubtably your favourite new local) in Dubai this year on Bluewaters Island. Known for its exceptional quality beers, including the record-breaking world’s strongest beer, Strength in Numbers at 57.8% ABV, BrewDog also stands out with its quirky and instantly recognisable branding,. Expect to be sipping on creative beer names such as Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, and Wingman.

BrewDog, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. @brewdogofficial

Swingers

Get ready to par-tee as London’s popular crazy golf venue Swingers is opening on Bluewaters Island in October. The 1920s English countryside gold club-inspired venue will feature three nine-hole crazy golf courses, gourmet street food, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, live DJs, stunning photo opportunities, a 3D winner’s podium, and more. Sounds tee-rrific.

Swingers, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Opening Q4. @swingers_uae

The Spaniel

Traditional British brasserie, The Spaniel, offers a cosy space where you can enjoy the best of British flavours, including a classic Sunday roast, in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island. With a licensed bar, a premium beer selection, and live sports, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back family meal or a fun night out.

The Spaniel, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. @thespanieldxb

Beach clubs and nightlife

Gigi Rigolatto

Say bonjour to St Tropez’s legendary Gigi Rigolatto, opening its doors at J1 Beach as one of 13 exciting new concepts transforming La Mer into a luxurious beachfront dining destination. Across the beach club’s 5,000 square-metre space, guests will get to dine on an Italian menu, which can be enjoyed indoors or out on one of two picture-perfect terraces. The beach club will also brag a serene Mediterranean garden, a private beach, a pool, a Bellini bar, a pétanque court, and a charming concept store selling highly curated items. If you’re bringing the little ones with you, there will be a secluded play area just for them to play in with the delightful Gigi Circus to keep them entertained.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1. @gigi_beach_dubai

Gitano

Also making its way to J1 Beach this season is jungle-inspired beach house and Mexican restaurant, Gitano. Born in Tulum, Gitano – which is Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees will surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls as you dance away into the early hours. On the menu, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu await.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1. @gitano.dubai

Casa Amor

From the ultra-chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is opening in Dubai this October. Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, the dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah 1. @casaamordubai

O Beach Dubai

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, will later this year at Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR. With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the sprawling 55,000 sqft will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, a VIP section, and more. O Beach is one of Ibiza’s best-known venues, famed for its huge pool parties, roster of international DJs and legendary champagne spray shows – all of which we can expect at the venue’s Dubai iteration.

O Beach, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina. @obeachdubai

Ushuaïa

Ibiza’s hedonistic super club, Ushuaïa, is officially coming to Dubai, washing up on the shores of Dubai Harbour. Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience promises to bring a new dimension to open-air clubbing in Dubai, set to deliver ‘a musical spectacle unlike anything the region has ever seen.’ The iconic nightclub is opening (with a bang) on Saturday, October 26 with a performance from the one and only Feel So Close and We Found Love hitmaker, Calvin Harris.

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour. Launch event Saturday, October 26. @ushuaiadubai

La Baia

Set to open this September, the chic beach house is another addition to J1 Beach, and is inspired by the eternal allure of the Amalfi Coast. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1. @labaia.dubai

