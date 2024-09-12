Sponsored: Schedule time away from your desk…

Popular Dubai restaurant, Lana Lusa has launched a new lunch menu that will surely get you booking lunch out of the office.

For just Dhs99, diners can indulge in a three-course meal featuring the flavours of Portugal.

Sound enticing? Make your way to the Dubai Canal at the Four Seasons Private Residences – the restaurant’s new home, where your lunch setting will include homey vibes with vases, huge picture frames and other interesting knick-knacks dotted around the venue.

What’s On the menu?

For starters, you have to pick from three options, including a lentil salad, chicken soup or a salmon carpaccio.

For mains, the selection continues to impress with your choice spanning penne arrabbiata, a grilled squid which seafood fans will love, or the grilled Angus striploin.

And of course, you can’t walk away without having a sweet treat. Dessert options include a selection of ice cream sorbet with refreshing flavours like raspberry; lemon; or passion fruit, or a slice of tarte tatin with a dollop of French cream.

This lovely lunch deal runs from Monday to Thursday, from 12pm to 3pm.

Lana Lusa was founded by Jessica Kassim Viveiro of Rikas Group – the hospitality masters behind Eugene Eugene, Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi. So, you know it won’t disappoint…

For reservations, contact the Lana Lusa team on 04 380 1515 or via email on contact@lanalusa.com

Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai, three-course lunch menu for Dhs99, Mon to Thurs 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 380 1515, @lanalusadxb

Images: Supplied