9 fun shows coming to the Etihad Arena in 2024

All the world’s a stage…

Events season is just around the corner, and the Etihad arena is about to become a hive of activity again. Chart-busting concerts, laugh-out-loud comedy shows, theatrical masterpieces and feel-good family shows… it’s all about to go down in the UAE capital.

Here are 9 shows coming to the Etihad Arena this year.

Chicago the Musical

When: September 12 to 22

Tip your fedoras to this: Chicago the Musical is coming to town this year. This theatrical masterpiece, set in The Windy City is the newest exciting show to be confirmed for the capital as part of an electric 2024 events calendar, and capital dwellers and visitors will now be able to witness the longest running American musical in Broadway history at the Etihad Arena, when it plays from September 12 to 22.

Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185. platinumlist.ae

Disney on Ice

When: October 16 to 20

Fans of Disney, ice skating, shows…and just about anything entertainment will be wowed yet again, as all-star family entertainment extravaganza Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 16 to 20 October. You can expect appearances by iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and several others, with skilled performers putting on a show of gravity-defying jumps, mesmerising acrobatics, and routines that’ve repeatedly brought audiences to their feet.

Disney on Ice Let’s Celebrate, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 16 to 20, from Dhs75. etihadarena.ae

Backstreet Boys

Abu Dhabi, ready to throw it back with beloved manband, Backstreet Boys, who will be returning to Abu Dhabi this October. As part of the epic UFC Showdown Week festivities, one of the biggest bands in the global pop sphere will perform at the Etihad Arena on Wednesday, October 23. Tickets go on sale this week priced from Dhs295. You can look forward to super hits such as I Want It That Way, Shape Of My Heart, Quit Playing Games, and Everybody. See you there.

Backstreet Boys, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 23, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Matt Rife

When: October 27

Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Life of Pi

When: November 15 to 17

Triple Tony Award and five Olivier Award-winning play Life of Pi will arrive in the capital this November, to captivate audiences from November 15 to 17. The story of perseverance and hope will wow fans in Abu Dhabi, and you can grab your tickets here.

Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 15 to 17. etihadarena.ae