8 excellent things to do in Dubai this week: September 2 to 5

Looking for some cool things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty, from a fashion-inspired afternoon tea to a sushi-making workshop, an all-you-can-eat mussel deal and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, September 2

Last chance to check out Dubai Sports World As the weather slowly improves, we bid goodbye to Dubai Sports World, which means it’s your last chance to try out a sporting activity you haven’t tried before. There’s teqball, basketball, padel, cricket, and more. You may even discover a sport you love and are good at. The gym is also free to use, and there are fitness classes and family-friendly activities for all abilities and ages. Dubai Sports World, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, until Sept 5, @dubaisportsworld Dine at the all-new Vietnamese Foodies Homegrown Vietnamese Foodies has opened its eighth and largest branch at Arabian Ranches III community. Expect all your favourite dishes including the 14-hour bone broth and grilled duck breast, served up from the glorious open kitchen. It will also be the first branch to launch a breakfast menu, so perfect for those early morning meetings or your coffee pick-me-up. Vietnamese Foodies, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, now open, @vietnamesefoodies

Tuesday, September 3

Learn the art of sushi

Salvaje at Dubai Opera District is running a series of sushi masterclasses starting on September 3 at 6pm. Each session is two hours long and led by Salvaje’s sushi masters. For Dhs450, you will get a hands-on lesson in sushi making, and bites will be served every 30 minutes. There’s mushroom dumplings, salmon crispy rice, beef tacos and coconut tres leches to end your meal on a sweet note. Each guest will receive a gift bag with an apron.

The Address Opera Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 570 3653, @salvaje.dubai

Indulge in a fashion-inspired afternoon tea at Kempinski MOE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kempinski Mall of the Emirates (@kempinskidubai) Dubai is hosting Dubai Fashion Week this September, and to celebrate, Kempinski MOE is offering a fashion-themed afternoon tea. On the tiers, you will find delicately crafted pastries and savoury delights inspired by the latest fashion trends. The hotel’s tea sommelier from London Tea Exchange will also assist in pairing each bite with the perfect sip of tea blend. The afternoon tea is Dhs200 per set for one or Dhs375 per set for two. It is available daily from 1pm to 7pm. Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, daily 1pm to 7pm, Dhs200 for one and Dhs375 for two, Tel: (0)4 394 6252, @kempinskidubai

Wednesday, September 4

Enjoy an evening menu at L’Occitane Café with gourmet delights

L’Occitane Café has a new daily evening menu available from 5pm. For Dhs125, you will get a comforting soup du jour following your starter: pick from black truffle arancini or baked feta with honey-roasted tomatoes, grilled bread, hollandaise and berry coulis. For mains, there’s crispy chicken schnitzel with mashed potato or a 50-layer vegetable lasagna. To round off your meal, there’s a pastry of the day and a choice of fresh juice, hot coffee or tea.

L’Occitane Cafe, City Walk, Dubai, daily from 5pm, Dhs125 Tel: (04) 346 1825, loccitane.com

Say cheers at ladies’ night at Rare

Need to catch up with your gal pals? Rare, the cool steakhouse in City Walk’s new licensed district, C2, offers free-flowing house wine at the bar for ladies every Wednesday from 8pm onwards. It’s perfect if you all want to meet up with the group and catch up on all the latest.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai, 8pm on Wed, Tel: (0)4 287 4604. @theraredxb

Thursday, September 5

Last chance to visit the Tortuga pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you’re craving authentic Mexican cuisine, the Tortuga pop-up at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam is the place to be. The pop-up has been so popular that they extended the venture until September 7, 2024. Expect mouth-watering delights such as Cancun prawns, US rib eye, and more. Lunch and dinner deals start from Dhs135.

Tortuga pop-up, Majlis Al Salam Ballroom, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, until Sept 7, 12.30pm to 11pm. @JumeirahMinaAlSalam

Enjoy mussels all day long at Maison Mathis

Love mussels? You must check out this deal from Maison Mathis at voco Dubai The Palm. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, you can tuck into one kilo of fresh, succulent mussels paired perfectly with your choice of soft drink, grape, or hop. It’s Dhs129 for one soft drink, Dhs149 for one house drink or hops, and Dhs249 for two hours of unlimited house grapes, hops, and spirits.

Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, Dubai, every Tues, Wed and Thurs, prices from Dhs129, Tel: (0)4 249 5502, @maisonmathisvocopalm

