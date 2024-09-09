Have a great week…

Looking for some cool things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty, from a delightful afternoon tea to a cocktail-making masterclass, a new signature menu to try, and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, September 9

Last chance to try the signature summer menu at Tasca by José Avillez

Discover the rich and hearty flavours of Portugal with this menu offering traditional dishes. The menu is designed for sharing and will see you begin your meal with starter plates of signature tempura cod cakes and sizzling garlic prawns. For mains, there’s fragrant arroz de peixe (fish rice) and a traditional steak tenderloin sandwich. To end your meal on a sweet note, there’s a custard tart, and leite creme – a classic Portuguese dessert. You can upgrade your experience and add on a bottle of Portuguese wine for Dhs950 per couple.

Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, avail daily until Sept 15 (except Sat), Dhs350 per person or Dhs700 per couple (food only), Dhs475 with bottle of wine per person, Dhs950 per couple with bottle of wine, Tel: (0)4 777 2231, @tascadubai

Say hello once again to your favourite wellness space, SEVA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEVA Experience | Dubai Wellness Center (@sevaexperience)

If you’ve missed your SEVA visits over the summer, here’s some great news. The Wellness Center, also home to the region’s first 100 per cent plant-based cafe, has once again opened its doors after a brief closure to renovate a bit (without losing that SEVA charm). The reopening coincides with its 10th anniversary – a great way to mark its new beginning and chapter. Read more here. SEVA, we can’t wait to see you again, and happy anniversary!

SEVA, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, now open, Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com

Tuesday, September 10

Say BINGO (hopefully) at garden on 8

Everyone’s favourite Dubai Media City pub is bringing back their fun-filled Bingo Night on Tuesday from 8pm. Go with friends and enjoy an evening of laughter, fun and a chance to snap up some cool prizes. The evening is hosted by dynamic duo, Jono and Rich from Dubai92 Radio, and the best news? It’s free to partake in for all those dining at the venue. The menu has salads, burgers, and other bites to cure your hunger. For drinks, you can enjoy some drink deals, such as a beer tower for Dhs199.

Bingo Night, garden on 8, 8th Floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, every Tues from 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)52 144 7438, @gardenon8dxb

Enjoy ‘me time’ at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Need to hit the pause button? Head to Nikki Beach Resort & Spa for a pretty cool daycation deal. For Dhs695, you can relax with a 60-minute massage or facial, after which you can indulge in a healthy two-course lunch at boho-chic Café Nikki. Post this, you can enjoy complimentary pool and beach access. Pure bliss.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, until Sept end, Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeach.com

Wednesday, September 11

Tuck into an indulgent afternoon tea at Plato

Love afternoon tea? Atlantis, The Palm has refurbished its lobby lounge, Plato and has launched a new indulgent afternoon tea. There’s a lavish selection of treats, including finger sandwiches, veal cotto with truffle cream, crème fraîche, and more, plus sweet treats such as fresh strawberries, a vanilla pastry with custard, raspberry tart and more. The star, however, is an indulgent 68% chocolate mousse crafted exclusively by the Weiss Chocolate Factory in France. Each dish is as Instagrammable as it gets. You can pair your bites with AVANTCHA tea, which includes classic blends and herbal and fruity infusions. Want a cocktail? The afternoon tea will cost you Dhs240, or if you want a glass of bubbles, it’s Dhs345.

Plato, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 5pm, prices from Dhs240, Tel: (0)4 426 2000, @atlantisthepalm

Learn the art of cocktail making at H Bar

Learn the skills behind crafting innovative cocktails (or mocktails) under the guidance of H Bar’s team of mixologists. The one-hour-long masterclass will show you how to create the perfect cocktail while you nibble on canapés. The masterclass runs daily from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. The cocktail class is Dhs175 per person or Dhs310 per couple. For a group of more than five, it’s Dhs140 per person. Mocktail classes will cost you Dhs140 per person or Dhs250 per couple, and it’s Dhs125 per person for groups of five or more.

H Bar, The H Hotel, opposite Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, daily 3.30pm to 6.30pm, prices from Dhs175 (cocktail masterclass). Tel: (0)4 501 8620, @thehdubai

Thursday, September 12

Pair exceptional wines with Avli by tasha’s delicious dishes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avli by tashas (@avlibytashas)

For one night only, on Thursday, September 12, Avli by tasha’s is launching a cool series with MMI for Dhs595 per person. It will feature a curated selection of exceptional wines paired with Tashas Group’s elevated dining experiences. Guests will receieve a menu in the form a passport which will guide them through their tasting journey. There’s even a chance to win an exclusive, all-expenses-paid trip to a prestigious wine estate in Greece, Italy, or South Africa. If you can’t check this out, the next event will be at Flamingo Room Dubai on October 22 and then at Bungalo34 in November 2024.

Avli by tasha, unit C01, ground floor, Gate Village Building 9, DIFC, Dubai, Sept 16 from 8pm, Dhs595 per person, Tel: (0)4 359 0008, @avlibytashas

Get your charm on at The Charm Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Looking for a fun activity to do with your bestie? Head to The Charm Bar, a gorgeous new workshop space where you can customise your own necklace or bracelet. Once you’ve decided on the piece of jewellery you want, you can choose from over 500 charms. You can then add them to your chain and enjoy a unique piece. You can add as many as you want, it’s entirely up to you. Bracelets start from Dhs40, necklaces from Dhs60, and charms from Dhs15 (per piece).

The Charm Bar, Urban Nest, Al Quoz, Dubai, prices vary, open Tues to Sun, @thecharmbarofficial

Images: Supplied