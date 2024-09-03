It’s never too early for travel inspiration…

Holiday season is a state of mind and has nothing to do with whether we actually have holidays or not. Which is why every time is the right time for travel inspiration. If you’re looking to grab a flight and jet away to picturesque locations very soon, this guide to some of the cheapest flights you can book this season may be helpful. Whether for the a weekend trip or a cheeky mid-month getaway – it’s your choice.

Here are 7 of the cheapest flights you can book for your next getaway.

To Budapest on Wizz Air: from Dhs492

The Hungarian capital calls – flights to Budapest are super easy on your wallet if you fly during the end of September, for a round trip of Dhs492. Budapest is a centre of culture, history and artistic legacy, full of lanes to get lost in and discover.

To Kutaisi on Wizz Air: from Dhs396

Georgia has fast become a hotspot for UAE residents to vacation at. What with the short travel time, generally cheap flights and local costs that won’t break your bank, it’s essentially the perfect quick getaway. And it is stunning after all. If you book to fly in late September, you can fly a roundtrip for as little as Dhs396, with these incredible fares falling towards the end of the month.

To Yerevan on Wizz Air: from Dhs284

The Armenian capital beckons. If you book your trip to Yerevan for early September, you’ll get the best deal at Dhs338 for a roundtrip. October is the best month to travel to Yerevan in this period, for a roundtrip of Dhs284. Yerevan is beautiful, marked by grand Soviet-era architecture.

To Bishkek on Wizz Air: from Dhs396

Wizz Air stays providing unbelievably cheap deals on flights to beautiful destinations and this flight to Bishkek will cost you only Dhs396 for a round trip from Abu Dhabi if you book for the month of September. They remain cheaper still in June, with the rates persisting. The stunning capital of Kyrgyzstan is a bucket-list destination for sure, with loads of culture, history and natural beauty to soak up.

To Samarkand on Wizz Air: from Dhs252

If this isn’t a deal, we don’t know what is. You can fly to Samarkand and back for as little as Dhs264 if you plan your trip in September. But it gets better – October will take you for Dhs252. The beautiful city in Uzbekistan has much to see, with mosques, mausoleums and a lot of history. Prominent landmarks include Registan Square, a plaza bordered by 3 ornate, majolica-covered madrassas dating back to the 15th and 17th centuries, and Gur-e-Amir, the towering tomb of Timur (Tamerlane), founder of the Timurid Empire.

To Baku on Wizz Air: from Dhs348

Bank Baku for late August, for Wizz Air fares for the heart of Azerbaijan are taking a steep drop in the upcoming month. If you book now to fly in late September, you can get a round trip for as little as Dhs348. You’re getting a bang for your buck. Baku is not just the capital, but also the commercial hub of the country, and a great place to start exploring the region.

To Sohag on Wizz Air: from Dhs284

This Egyptian city is a hotspot for history and culture, and is the perfect place for the adventurous traveller Known for a number of coptic monuments and landmarks from ancient Egypt, this is one place to visit if you like to explore and learn. If you fly with Wizz Air, you can get fares as less as Dhs284 for a roundtrip in the month of September. October is cheap too, with Dhs32.

@wizzair

Images: Supplied/Getty