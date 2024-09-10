Shop, shop, shop…

Mall of The Emirates is an exceptionally busy mall that is always full of people shopping ’til they drop, which can sometimes be a deterrent for people who are used to the modern way of shopping – online. Thankfully, the mall has made it easier than ever with these wonderful free hacks that will make your time at Mall of The Emirates easier, or entirely non-existent.

Here are free hacks for Mall of The Emirates you didn’t know you needed.

You can reserve a parking spot near the entrance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mall of the Emirates (@malloftheemirates)

In a world where it’s far too hot to walk in a parking lot – the Mall of The Emirates makes it so much easier for us to make sure we can enjoy the sweet release of air conditioning thanks to the ability to reserve a parking space in the mall.

The steps are very simple: download the Mall of The Emirates app, head to the services section and of the app, click on smart parking. There you can plan your visit, reserve a parking spot, and also see how full the parking lot is in general.

Once you have selected to reserve your parking based on where in the mall you’d like to be (cinema, carrefour, Fashion Avenue, for example), put your number plate into the app.

After you have done these steps, the app will tell you which parking lot to go to. When you drive up to the boom, it will register your number plate and simply open it for you to park in your convenient spot.

There’s a digital concierge that will shop for you

The mall has a digital concierge service that allows you to shop at an array of 350 fashion, beauty, home, tech, and culinary stores without leaving the comfort of your home. Via an around-the-clock WhatsApp digital concierge service, you can pick out items, purchase them, and have them delivered to you within four hours.

You’ll need to tell them what items you’re looking for, so have photos and information ready. The more details you have, the quicker they’ll be able to locate your items, so you should also try and have the product codes handy.

They’ll ask any further questions they might have on style or size, and once you’re happy they’ve found what you were looking for, then you just confirm via the WhatsApp chat.

You can shop all your items from one store, or have the digital concierge pick up items from all over the mall, just as you would if you were there yourself.

To purchase your item, you’ll be sent a payment link through the chat. As soon as it’s paid, delivery can be made within four hours, with your items all arriving neatly packaged and wrapped in tissue paper and a box.

Download the app here.

Images: Supplied