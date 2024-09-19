Another weekend, another super list…

It’s no secret we feature only the best things happening in town, so enjoy this nice list of things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, September 20

Indulge in an all-you-can-eat menu with Le Bistro

The latest addition to Le Bistro by Salmontini is an irresistible all-you-can-eat weekend offer. You can now enjoy unlimited sushi all weekend with free-flow beverages. Voyage across a menu that serves up dishes such as the volcano maki with fresh apple, mango, and cucumber, and the salmon sashimi with buttery slices of premium salmon.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Fri to Sun noon to 11pm, Dhs159 adults, Dhs75 children, DHs99 unlimited white wine, Dhs129 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 557 4460. @lebistro_salmontini

Try the new Café James in Al Qana

One of Abu Dhabi’s favourite cafés has arrived in Al Qana, following the success of its pop-up at the same location. The menu introduces you to fabulous French fare, delightful dessert picks and innovative, taste-packed beverages, and you’ll also want to try beverages such as the tiramisu latte and peanut butter latte.

Café James, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 9am to 11pm, Sat and Sun 9am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 673 8391. @jamescafe.ae

Check out a new African lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Charming new contemporary concept, Savanna Sol, is all lush tapestry and creative decor, and will whisk you away to a beautiful, immersive savanna showcasing the unique flavours of the region. That said, there’s a Dhs900 minimum spend for non-hotel guests, if you’d like to check out this very cool african lounge in the capital.

Savanna Sol, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, 5pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Saturday, September 21

Dine by the Californian coast…

…on Hudayriyat Island. Nalu Surf Club hosts you in a casual yet sophisticated setting, with a dual-storey layout and rooftop lounge as well as polished wooden interiors and a sun-soaked bar, inspired by the Californian coast. The restaurant only opened to diners last weekend, so this is your chance to be one of the first to try it.

Nalu Surf Club, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)2 419 8509. @nalu_surfclub

Lace up for the first-ever Ladies Run at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

This Saturday, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will hold the first-ever Ladies Run, inviting women of all fitness levels to participate in a fun run that begins and ends inside the iconic Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. The course will take you on a 2.5km loop through the theme park, before you cross the finish line at the stunning Italian Village. You can pick from 2.5km, 5km or 10km loops.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday September 21, Dhs65 (2.5km), Dhs95 (5km and 10km). @ferrariworldyasisland

Live Portuguese tunes and flavours beckon at The Warehouse

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar will feature a live Portuguese artist this Saturday, with unlimited Portuguese wines and beverages for you to sip on for 2 full hours. You’re also eligible for any 2 Portuguese tapas for Dhs16, and 30 per cent off their Portuguese wines. Grab a table at one of Abu Dhabi’s highly commended nightlife locations this Saturday evening, where a great awaits. The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar, ADNEC Area, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 307 5552. @thewarehouseabudhabi

Enjoy a daycation, out in Wathba

Escape to the desert for a day of relaxation and adventure, where you get to enjoy pool access and pick one thrilling activity. Horseback riding, camel riding, archery, it’s all available, and you can then complete your experience with a sundowner at Al Mesayan rooftop bar overlooking the dunes of Wathba. Sounds perfect. Al Wathba, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (0)2 204 4444. @alwathbahotel Sunday, September 22