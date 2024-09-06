Upgrade yourself…

Just because the kids are back at school and it’s the start of the busy season doesn’t mean the fun has to end. You may not have the time to do lengthy courses, but you can certainly spend an hour or two over the weekend to get creative. Thankfully, there’s plenty to try out this September, and we’ve picked some of our favourites for you.

Here are 7 fun workshops to try in Abu Dhabi this September

Manarat Al Saadiyat

Printmaking

T-shirts are everyone’s best friend, and there are still a few more weeks to go before you might need to add a layer over them. Want to own a unique design? At Art Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat, you can show off your very own design and masterpiece. Create what you like from beach scenes to sunsets, the decision is yours, after all, it’s you who’s going to be modelling it.

Art Studio, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 2pm on Sept 21, Dhs100 per person, 13+. Tel: (0)2 657 5807. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Pottery Wheel

Parents, if your little ones are looking to get their hands messy, sign them up for a spin at the pottery wheel. Perfect for kids aged 8 to 12, they will learn the skills of centring, throwing and lifting the clay. The class is led by an experienced teacher, and even if it’s not perfect, we’re sure it will be a wonderful addition to your display cabinet.

Art Studio, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sept 8, 15, 22 and 29, 11.30am to 1pm, Dhs75 per person, ages 6-12. Tel: (0)2 657 5807. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Qattara Arts Centre

Tote bag artistry

If you love tote bags, this could be the workshop for you. Taking place at the Al Qattara Arts Centre, this two-hour workshop will help you create your very own signature tote bag adorned with your favourite colours and very own design. It costs just Dhs50 per person.

Qattara Arts Centre, Al Qattara, Al Ain, 10am to 12pm on Sept 23, Dhs50 per person, 12+. Tel: (0)3 711 8225. abudhabiculture.ae

Lavender soap-making

Have a loved one’s birthday coming up, or want to impress your mates? A gift of homemade soap will make the perfect gift. Take this two-hour lavender soap-making workshop at Qattara Arts Centre in Al Ain for just Dhs75, where you will create your very own almost-too-good-to-use bar of soap. The workshop will include all the supplies you need, and you will learn all the steps from the melting and mixing process to the addition of essential oils and the setting process, all under the guidance of an expert instructor.

Qattara Arts Centre, Al Qattara, Al Ain, Sept 9, 10am to noon, Dhs75 per person, ages 12 and above. Tel: (0)3 711 8225. abudhabiculture.ae

Cultural Foundation

Islamic Geometric Patterns

Mosques, heritage and cultural sites are abundant in the UAE, each adorned with stunning Islamic art. The art form is pure and unique, using geometric patterns in place of representation of living beings. If you want to learn about this stunning artform which integrates motifs, calligraphy and geometric patterns, take this workshop at the Cultural Foundation. The one-day workshop will introduce you to sketching patterns with pencils, black inking and the formation of coloured decorative units.

Cultural Foundation, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street, various days in Sept, 1 session Dhs100, four sessions Dhs315, 12+. Tel: (0)2 657 6348. culturalfoundation.ae

Practice your art

If you’ve already dabbled in paint on canvas but need a space to practice under the guidance of a professional, Cultural Foundation has your back. The artist-guided open studio returns this September where you can practice your skills. The studio is fully equipped, and you can use their materials to help make your artwork shine. It’s perfect for both children and adults.

Cultural Foundation, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street, various days in Sept, Dhs50 for one hour. 14+. Tel: (0)2 657 6348. culturalfoundation.ae

Eton Institute

Learn a new language

Creative classes needn’t be all about paint and canvas, clay and wood. Learning a new language is not just a way to upskill, but you can also learn about other cultures, boost your confidence, and it can even help advance your career.

For K-pop fans, you may have known the lyrics to your favourite Black Pink song, but do you know what they mean? Perhaps you should consider learning Korean at Eton Institute. There are private and semi-private (two to three students) courses led by an experienced speaker, available for a starting price of Dhs3,190 (for 20 hours). Just imagine the amount of time you will save not looking for a YouTube video with English captions on that latest K-Pop hit.

Eton Institute, Podium 2, Yas West, private and semi-classes avail from Dhs3,190 for 20 hours. Tel: (0)2 449 9641. etoninstitute.com