Get ready to be transported to an arabesque world like no other, right here in Dubai. Ninive is the place where the summer season brings an extraordinary indoor tent experience.

The gorgeous interior of the venue has transformed into an Arabian tent, offering guests an authentic and elegant Middle Eastern dining experience that’s both vibrant and relaxed.

Inspired by the rich cultures of North Africa, Iraq, Turkey, and Morocco. The restaurant’s urban majlis setting blends the traditional aesthetic of a bedouin tent with luxurious wooden interiors and handcrafted fabrics making it uniquely Dubai with a touch of heritage. This ambience is the perfect backdrop for a magical evening of dining, shisha, and drinks.

A special affair

Make your visit all the more special with the chef’s signature menu. A carefully curated selection of eats that is a love letter to the forgotten flavours of the region.

Available from Sunday to Wednesday for Dhs250 per person excluding drinks, the menu features a variety of incredibly scrumptious dishes such as a spicy eggplant dip, kibbeh, kebab and a long list. Each dish celebrates the vibrant culinary heritage of the Middle East.

To complete the experience, delight in a selection of inspired cocktails, teas, and mocktails that perfectly complement the rich tastes of the Middle East. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in the traditions of the region or simply enjoy an evening of refined dining, Ninive’s summer season is not to be missed.

Details: Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, available every day from 6pm. Chef’s Signature Menu available Sunday to Wednesday, Dhs250 per person (excluding beverages). Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai.

