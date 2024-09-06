The best way to find the right care for your household…

Of all the many precious things in our lives, family will always be the most important. So when you’re choosing who to entrust with looking after them, you need to know those decisions are being made based on the right information and come with trusted recommendations.

That’s what YAYA Middle East offers, available through a handy app. YAYA offers a platform to connect those seeking nannies, housekeepers, and domestic helpers with a database of verified professionals.

Taking the stress out of a search for the perfect nanny

The app has been designed to simplify, refine and improve on the transparency of finding care at home in the UAE. And what’s more, because it cuts out the middlmen – fees are reduced and there are no surprise hidden surchages.

Safer than a Facebook Group

The service offers an ever-growing number of background checked and verified worker profiles; connects users directly via multiple communication channels including DMs, WhatsApp and voice calling; the advanced search facility lets you tailor your recruitment with smart filters; you can set up real-time alerts that let you know when someone fits your criteria for the perfect match; and the back end auditing ensures the profiles stay active and relevant.

Better value, and more heart than a large faceless agency

Talking about what sets the product apart from others on the market, founder and CEO Rui said: “Yaya is a user-friendly app that empowers families by giving them direct access to a wide network of verified nannies, housekeepers, and other domestic helpers. With its intuitive interface and robust features, Yaya simplifies the hiring process, making it easier than ever for families to find the right match for their needs.”

The YAYA app is available on the Apple and Google Play stores, it’s already had more than 10,000 downloads and been ranked in the top 10 parenting apps on Google Play.

Future YAYA Middle East functions will include more diverse care options including specialised childcare, with the next phase expected by Q4 of 2024.

Download now on Apple and Google Play

Images: Provided