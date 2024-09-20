Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience…

An Instagram post on their official account has just dropped a hint that Abu Dhabi’s favourite Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival will be back with “a cosmic twist” from November 13 to December 31, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive

Last year’s edition was the biggest of a beloved annual celebration of family fun in the UAE capital. To give you an idea, MOTN was held across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra in 2023, and was also extended into January this year to welcome visitors.

It featured thrilling rides, slides, fabulous food trucks and live music, across the Thrill zone with super rides, the Amuse Zone with a diverse range of children’s activities, the Indulge zone with delicious food options including UAE favourites such as Lento, This is Hot Dog, and Ugly Noodle and finally, the Entertain zone, which hosted the Black Eyed Peas for a memorable concert that was packed to the rafters.

The MOTN festival is a thrilling annual fixture on Abu Dhabi’s events calendar, and features fun, family entertainment, great concerts and a festival atmosphere along the capital city’s corniche that keeps the festive buzz going all season long.

What can we expect from the 8th edition this winter? Stay tuned to whatson.ae to find out more…