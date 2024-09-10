Serving up top tennis action yet again…

Tennis fans in the UAE have reason to celebrate, as the dates for the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open have just been announced. After a hugely successful 2024 edition that saw Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina lift the singles trophy in Abu Dhabi, we’ll now be able to catch all the pulsating action from February 1 to 8, 2025 at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre.

The third edition of the WTA-500 tournament in Abu Dhabi will feature 28 singles players and 16 doubles pairs, who will take to the baseline as part of a pack of leading global tennis stars that will arrive in the capital. Last February, Abu Dhabi welcomed 8 out of the world’s top 20 players, and also witnessed participation from top Arab talent, led by an inspiring Emirati quartet of players.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi open has proven to be a favourite not just with tennis fans in Abu Dhabi and in the UAE, but also with players, who’ve highlighted Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading tourism destination. Here’s all the fun they got up to the last time they visited.

Match tickets, flight tickets and more…

One of the biggest draws of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is how affordable entry to the games is. Children get to attend the first 5 days of the tournament for free, while tickets for adults begin at just Dhs25.

To mark the on-sale ticket launch of the event this year, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is offering you an exclusive opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington DC, that will take place in July 2025. One lucky winner will win an all-expenses-paid experience that will include flights, accommodation, two VIP tickets to the tournament, and other unique experiences. For a chance to win, all you need to do is buy a ticket to the Abu Dhabi tournament before September 30, and you’re automatically entered into the draw.

Back to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open – In addition to all the great action on-court, you will also get to enjoy top dining options and live entertainment in the Fan Village.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates in the lead up to 8 days of electrifying sporting action, right here in the UAE capital.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 8, 2025, from Dhs25. mubadalaabudhabiopen