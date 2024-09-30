They will feature in star-studded programming this week…

If you thought the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 were just about slam-dunk basketball action, think again.

As part of an incredible week of programming planned for you, NBA Fan Appreciation Day, this Saturday, October 5 will feature some of the biggest names in the history of football.

Brazilian sensation Roberto Carlos, who scored that free kick against France, World Cup-winning Spaniard Iker Casillas, Portuguese legend Luís Figo, and megastars Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and Gerard Piqué will compete in a 3 vs. 3 contest at the Etihad Arena, bringing the thrills to the capital and raising the fan fever to unprecedented heights.

What else can you look forward to?

From leading celebrity appearances to an NBA-branded barbershop, there’s a ton of attractions waiting for you this week.

2 Chainz

Grammy award-winning rapper 2 Chainz will perform on Wednesday, October 3 at NBA Night hosted by basketball great Shaquille O’ Neal at Manarat Al Saadiyat’s NBA District, and again on Saturday, October 5 during the NBA Fan Appreciation Day festivities at the Etihad Arena. The star performer is no newcomer to the UAE capital, however, having performed at Abu Dhabi Showdown Week in 2019 and at BRED in 2023.

NBA District

At NBA District from October 3 to 6 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, you’ll be able to meet NBA legends, participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, engage in pop-up activations, get a picture with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, snag limited-edition NBA merchandise, and more. You can also check out a special jersey wall showcasing all 30 team jerseys, an NBA branded retro arcade, and get a free fade or cut NBA ID barbershop offering free fades & cuts all week long so you can look great for your pictures. The interactive fan event welcomed 10,000 fans in its past two editions.

NBA Fan Appreciation Day

NBA Fan Appreciation Day will begin at 4.30pm on October 5, celebrating basketball with fan entertainment featuring Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players, including a skills challenge and three-point contest, team mascot appearances, a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers, musical acts and more.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games is a leading annual fixture on the Abu Dhabi events and sporting calendar, and has welcomed leading all-star teams in past editions. This year’s contest will include two thrilling games between 18-time champions Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. ticketmaster.ae; nbaexperiences.com.