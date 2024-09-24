The change aims to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced an increase in the maximum speed limit on Al Amardi Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street. The new limits will come into effect on September 30, 2024.

RTA and Dubai Police made the decision after a thorough engineering and technical study by the transport authority over the past few months. Both streets have also been developed and expanded, and the authorities hope the new speed limits will only improve traffic flow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)



As of September 30, 2024, the maximum speed limit on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be raised to 100 km/h between Dubai Al Ain Road and Academic City Roundabout.

Between Academic City Roundabout and Al Khawaneej Street, the speed limit has been increased to 90 km/h. Additionally, the speed limit on Al Amardi Street between Al Khawaneej Street and Emirates Road will be standardized to 90 km/h.

The transport authority will soon replace signs and road markings on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Amardi Street to indicate the maximum speed limits.

Speed limits in Dubai are set by the RTA, who rely on the Dubai Speed Management Manual. The manual helps in balancing optimal speed limits, ensures smooth traffic flow, and reduces traffic incidents. Other various factors include the design speed of the road, the actual speed which is adhered to by most drivers, the level or urban development on both sides of the road, pedestrian movement and more. The manual also takes into consideration the level of traffic accidents and the volume of traffic on the road.

Roadworks ahead

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street has recently undergone new development, and all overpasses on the street are expected to be completed by 2030. Al Amardi Street has also been expanded with service roads added and a roundabout with Al Khawaneej Street which has already improved traffic flow and safety.

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)