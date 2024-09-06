Sponsored: Your weekends just got better…

If you’re looking for a great way to spice up your Saturday and Sunday, look no further, for Sirali has an incredible weekend breakfast that will make you want to rise and shine early even on your holiday.

This truly authentic Turkish breakfast experience is accompanied by the delicious sights and smells of freshly baked bread and the melodies of a live clarinet player. The breakfast set menu consists of a variety of delectable Turkish staples including delicacies like kaymak, a Turkish clotted cream, paired with vibrant preserves.

Also tuck into spiced eggs, olives, and the renowned Mersin potatoes as well as Turkish comfort food like the smoky sujuk, a cured sausage, or the fluffy Menemen scrambled eggs. For a refreshing twist, try the light and refreshing tomato-cucumber salad or a creamy yogurt topped with fried vegetables or the spicy kick of acuka, a peppery walnut spread.

Sirali is a winner of What’s On’s Dubai’s ‘Favourite Breakfast’ award so you can trust us when we tell you this is the real deal. Delicious food paired with the soothing live music of the clarinet and the warm Turkish hospitality is all you need to kick off or end your weekend the right way.

Available Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm at Dhs159 per person, including Turkish tea. For reservations, please call 058 582 7092. Sirali, Al Habtoor City, Sat and Sun, 10am to 2pm, Dhs159 per person inclusive of breakfast and Turkish tea, Tel: (0) 58 582 7092, @siralikebapdubai

Images: Supplied