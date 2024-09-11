Need a serene weekend escape from the Dubai’s hustle and bustle? Look no further…

Location

Just under an hour from Dubai, The Oberoi Beach Resort sits within the stunning Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman, offering a world of calm away from the city’s frenetic pace. Surrounded by tranquil mangroves and pristine coastline, this dreamy escape feels miles from the skyscrapers and is a paradise for nature lovers seeking a peaceful reprieve.

Look and feel

From the moment we arrive, The Oberoi Al Zorah exudes an undeniable feeling of calm, where manicured lawns and serene water features flow seamlessly into the ocean. Designed by renowned Italian architect Piero Lissoni, the resort is the very definition of understated luxury. Its sleek, minimalist architecture harmonises perfectly with the raw beauty of Al Zorah’s mangroves, creating an elegant balance between modernity and nature. Every inch of the property feels like a sanctuary, offering guests a tranquil escape from the outside world.

Rooms and suites

Cherish quiet moments in the 89 rooms, suites, and villas. We’re staying in a Premier Ocean View Room, where floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light and a private terrace offers uninterrupted views of the shimmering Arabian Gulf. For those seeking extra privacy and indulgence, the villas come with private pools and expansive outdoor spaces—perfect for a quiet swim at sunrise. Every detail, from the plush bedding to the minimalist furnishings, has been carefully curated to create an atmosphere of calm sophistication, where the only thing left to do is unwind.

Facilities

The Oberoi Al Zorah offers a wide range of facilities to cater to every type of guest. There’s a world-class spa with sunrise yoga and sound healing, a 24-hour gym, an Olympic-sized pool, newly opened adult-only infinity pool, and range of environmentally friendly water sports such as kayaking and paddle boarding. Families are well-catered for with a dedicated kids’ club and a curated range of engaging activities such as falconry and cooking workshops.

Food and drink

Whatever you’re craving, the resort has it covered, from Vinesse’s all-day dining to Aquario’s sophisticated beachside seafood. Enjoy à la carte breakfast with stunning sea views, featuring a tempting mix of Middle Eastern and Indian dishes, alongside health-conscious options, freshly pressed juices, and endless coffee. In between dips, don’t miss the Saturday Getaway Brunch, an idyllic lunch where you can sample the chef’s signature creations—our favourites include the paneer makhani tacos, samosa chaat, and charcoal miso salmon. For true foodies, the Indian Epicurean Experience by chef Pranav offers an unforgettable tasting menu, blending traditional Indian flavours with innovative twists.

Rates

Room rates for UAE residents for a Premier Ocean View Room with Terrace starts from Dhs1,020 per night inclusive of breakfast. The brunch and stay offer is priced at Dhs1,700 per night.

oberoihotels.com

Images: Provided