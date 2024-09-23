Grab your tickets now…

The announcements of upcoming concerts, festivals, sporting events and more heading to the capital aren’t coming to an end any time soon. We’ve just received news that Swan Lake by the internationally acclaimed Moscow Ballet La Classique is heading to Abu Dhabi.

The mesmerising performance will gracefully land here on October 25 and 26 at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre. However, don’t waddle around to get your tickets as there are only two performances in total over the two days.

Ticket prices to see Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless masterpiece start from Dhs250 and can already be purchased on tickets.virginmegastore.me and platinumlist.net

Haven’t heard of Swan Lake?

Swan Lake is one of the most beloved classical ballets of all time. The story follows the romance between cursed princess Odette – who by day transforms into a swan and Prince Siegfried. The tragic love story has enthralled audiences for over a century and will surely dazzle you with light ballet skills, lavish costumes, and magnificent stage sets.

Ticket information

Ticket categories:

Bronze: Dhs250

Silver: Dhs300

Gold: Dhs500

Diamond: Dhs550

Platinum: Dhs600

VIP Premium: Dhs1,500

There are only two performances, one on Friday, October 25 at 8pm, and the second on Saturday, October 26 at 3pm. The two-hour performance includes an interval.

Do note, that you can get a 10 per cent discount when you book for a group of six or more, and children under the age of three will not be able to enter the venue. Doors open one hour before the performance.

PS – If you are unsure about attending this performance, critics in the past have said that one doesn’t have to be a ‘ballerina to love this lavish performance and lush music which magically brings to life one of our most loved tales.‘

Swan Lake, Abu Dhabi National Theatre, Fatima Bint Mubarak Street, Abu Dhabi, 8pm on Oct 25 and 3pm on Oct 26, prices from Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0)2 443 5646, @abudhabiculture

Images: Supplied