These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Trying out a fun new class at… Forma Project

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

I’m all for trying new things when it comes to the fitness and wellness space, and when I saw a friend visit newly opened Forma Project, I had to give it a go. Now, I’m not going to say this is here to be your next calorie-busting workout, because it isn’t. But if you’re looking to reduce cellulite, relieve muscle tension, and improve circulation, then considering giving this 75-minute session a go. Dubbed Dubai’s first roll shaper studio, you go through 4-minute sessions on 15 touch points, where an infrared wooden roller massages the skin to reduce fluid retention. – Alice Holtham-Pargin, Group Editor

@formaproject.ae

Checking out a Michelin Star gem that’s landed in Dubai… Jamavar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar opens its doors today, Friday August 30. I was fortunate to be invited to a sneak peek with the fabulous founder of parent company LSL Capital, Samyukta Nair, this week – and I’m happy to report it’s an all-box-ticking new eatery that’s set to be a fabulous new addition to the Downtown dining scene. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm is culinary director Surender Mohan. – Alice Holtham-Pargin, Group Editor

@jamavardubai

Enjoying a stunning anniversary at… Milos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @milosdubai

Anniversaries always come with pressure. There’s the stress of picking a celebration venue, of one-upping the year before (it feels cheap to advise newly weds to set the bar low but, seriously, set the bar the low), of finding the right gift and even after all the wheels are in motion – there’s always the chance you’ll ruin it all with poorly timed dad jokes or eye rolls over impromptu photoshoots. My second piece of unsolicited anniversary advice is to book, Estiatorio Milos at Atlantis The Royal. The big fat largely Greek menu is exceptional (get the fagri sashimi), the setting ana aesthetic are prefect for special occasions and the fountain-facing terrace is just the stuff of fairytale evenings. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor – Dubai

@milosdubai

Managing my moving stress levels with… Tao Te Ching

Every couple of months, I find myself in a situation that requires that I either reread, or relisten to the audiobook version of the Tao Te Ching. I have magpie eyes for poetic prose, and ancient eastern wisdom – and find Laozi’s mantras and teachings in this book the most calming, and soul centring of spells. We’re moving house this weekend, officially in the top five most stressful things you’re likely to do in an average year, so it seems highly likely I’ll need a date with my philosophical ride or die. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor – Dubai

audible.com

Feeling the game spirit with… Adidas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Arabia (@adidasarabia)

Al Nassr FC, in the Roshn Saudi League, has been in the spotlight for close to two years now after the arrival of Portuguese goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo. In about 16 months, we’ve also seen their jersey sponsor go from the iconic Duneus version, to the quick Nike one across 3 kits, to this welcome arrival from Adidas. As always, the brand with the three stripes doesn’t hold back when it comes to style, and whether you prefer the first kit or the blue one, you’ll be looking game ready and sharp in this great new look. Bonus points if you’re sporting the number 7 on the back. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

@adidasarabia

Setting new records at… Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrari World™️ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@ferrariworldyasisland)

While the fun, fast Formula Rossa is my personal favourite, the introduction of the world’s first Ferrari themed e-sports arena at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi really does take things to a new level. Find yourself at the starting grid of some of the leading F1 circuits on the planet once you enter this red and black zone of thrills, where these state-of-the-art simulators take you as close as possible to the real thing. Opening soon, so keep an eye on whatson.ae. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

@ferrariworldyasisland

Falling in love with the people, the views, the food and wine during my visit to… Germany

You know it was a good trip when there wasn’t a single post on Insta stories during your vacation. I went on a press trip around the Rhineland-Palatinate state – southwest of Germany and was blown away by its beauty. Our days were packed (around 12 to 15,000 steps a day) with castles, churches, UNESCO heritage sites, lush greenery while we fueled up on a lot of great food, wines, etc. More importantly, I miss the people I was with so much (pictured above). They were truly the ones who made my trip so brilliant, and I can’t wait to see them again. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@germanytourism

Indulging in a fashion-inspired afternoon tea at… Aspen, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

I love an afternoon tea, and this Dubai Fashion Week-inspired afternoon tea at Aspen was almost too pretty to eat. As usual, there were sweet and savoury options, but I particularly loved the truffle cheese tartlet, the tomato and mozzarella sandwich and the scones, which I generously slathered in clotted cream. You can also pick your favourite tea from a huge variety with the help from the certified tea sommelier. It’s heavenly and absolutely tea-rrific! – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@kempinskidubai

Falling in love with the pistachio dreamcake from… Chunk Bakehouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you haven’t yet managed to get your hands on Dubai’s viral pistachio chocolate bar, don’t worry. Popular homegrown dessert shop, Chunk Bakehouse, has just launched a new flavour of their signature Dreamcake—pistachio kunafa chocolate, inspired by FIX Dessert Chocolatier’s famous ‘Can’t Get Knafeh It.’ Priced at Dhs269, this indulgent dessert features a rich pistachio cream filling layered with crispy kunafa and chocolate sponge, topped with a decadent chocolate disc. And yes, it’s every bit as delicious as it sounds. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@chunk.uae

Excited about the reopening of… Anthropologie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

One of my favourite stores to browse in Dubai Mall, Anthropologie, has recently reopened its doors after a slight downsize and renovation. Known for its eclectic blend of whimsical homeware, vibrant décor, and boho-chic fashion, the store feels like stepping into a creative colourful wonderland. Whether you’re looking to refresh your space with quirky, one-of-a-kind pieces or seeking fun, feminine dresses and unique accessories, Anthropologie never disappoints. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@anthropologie_arabia

Making a very personalised necklace with my friends at… The Charm Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

One of the perks of this job is being able to get a sneak peek of many wonderful places across the city and this week it just happened to be at a shop that I hold very dear. Aglaiia, the waterproof and permanent jewellery shop has just expanded to open, The Charm Bar. I went to Aglaiia for the first time at the beginning of this year to get a permanent bracelet with my best friend and instantly got along with Alicia. Since then, the woman-owned shop has expanded to now offer personalised charm necklaces and bracelets. My charm necklace features the first initial of my partner, a flower because my mom calls me Blom (flower in Afrikaans), a watermelon (obviously), a shell cause Shel(l)by, a Gemini symbol and a chilli that is representative of protection in Italian culture. I love my charm necklace and since it’s waterproof – I don’t really have to take it off ever. I’m already planning my next visit for another set of permanent jewellery and charms. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter.

@thecharmbarofficial

Looking forward to checking out the new listening bar… VNYL Hi-Fi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VNYL Dubai (@vnyl.dxb)

Recently opened, and already there’s a sense that this place is nothing like Dubai has ever seen. VNYL has just opened its doors on Bluewaters and we also had a peek into the swanky bar and club earlier this week my colleague Manaal and I both instantly knew that we had to come back and so that is exactly what we’ll be doing this weekend. Drinks, food, good tunes and amazing vibes are coming our way and I’m super excited. After our VNYL dinner, you can firmly find me at Bodega by House of Yanos, that is all. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter.

@vnyl.dxb

Rediscovering Iranian food at…Iranish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iranish Iranian Restaurant (@iranishdxb)

This past week, I had the absolute pleasure of visiting Iranish, a quaint, homely eatery in Wasl 51 serving the the very best of every Iranian mother and grandmother’s recipes. The experience began with storytelling and ended with storytelling, and at every step of the tale, the food we ate was absolutely authentic, mind-blowingly delicious and made with so much love – not just for the cuisine itself, but also for the diner, for every single ingredient and for the Iranian childhood. If you’re looking for the very best of Iranian food in Dubai, Iranish is where you need to go – don’t forget to try their refreshing fruit faloodeh. The mulberry one sent me straight back home some 10 years ago.

The Quiz Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This new attraction in Al Quoz is the perfect place to visit if you’ve got a big group to entertain and if ya’ll are competitive. Team What’s On most definitely is, and our stint at The Quiz Room really brought that out. Think television quiz game show, complete with the ominous spotlights and weapons you can use against your opponents. Put your general knowledge and reaction time speed to the test – buried skeletons, new rivalries and wars could be waged. – Manaal Fatimah