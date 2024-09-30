The dazzling Zaha Hadid architects-designed resort will be Dorchester Collection’s first garden retreat by the sea…

Renowned hoteliers Dorchester Collection are set to open a second hotel in Dubai – this time on Palm Jumeirah. Hot on the heels of the opening of The Lana in Business Bay, the brand has unveiled plans for a second Dubai hotel, The Alba, in partnership with Omniyat.

Self-described as the brand’s first garden retreat by the sea, the low-lying resort is a visual sensation, designed by Zaha Hadid architects and will feature interiors crafted by Gilles et Boissier. Part hotel, part residences, the new Palm Jumeirah property, on the East crescent, will debut in 2028.

Promising to be a dazzling address for refined seaside luxury, The Alba will feature 95 rooms and suites, all sumptuous in space and contemporary in design. The brand’s first ocean-adjacent hotel will put a strong focus on wellness, and promises to unveil a world-class spa as part of the leisure offering.

Elsewhere, both rooftop and beachfront dining experiences at The Alba promise the memorable outfit and impeccable service Dorchester is known and loved for around the world.

“Introducing both residences and a wonderful hotel, The Alba will be a sanctuary where our world-renowned service offers the ultimate experience,” commented Christopher Cowdray, Company President.

Dorchester Collection’s existing Dubai footprint

The Alba will mark the second Dubai hotel for Dorchester Collection, joining The Lana, which debuted in February 2024. The Business Bay property debuted to much fanfare, and quickly established itself as one of Dubai’s best new luxury stays. So much so, that it was one of two hotels in Dubai accoladed at World’s 50 Best Hotels in September.

Dorchester Collection also operate a number of residences through their partnership with developer Omniyat, including the already open One at Palm Jumeirah and The Lana Residences. Future residential projects include Vela and Vela Viento adjacent to The Lana, and Ava at Palm Jumeirah, under construction next to One at Palm Jumeirah.