An iconic name ticks all the boxes with its dazzling and refined approach to modern luxury…

Location

Business Bay might not feel like the most obvious place for Dorchester Collection – the legendary operators behind Dubai’s iconic Dorchester hotel and Paris’ storied Hôtel Plaza Athénée – to make their Middle Eastern debut. But this 30-storey lesson in modern architectural mastery fits right into its modern surroundings on the edge of Downtown. It gazes over the Marasi Marina, perfectly framing the Burj Khalifa and the skyscraper-filled skyline beyond, providing views guests could simply never tire of.

Look and feel

How does a heritage hotel brand like Dorchester Collection bring its brand identity to life in such a strikingly modern building? Cheery doormen smartly dressed in crimson and top hats set the stage for a grand entrance. Then once inside the lobby, muted hues of dusk pink and cream create a space that oozes old-world glamour, a super-sized floral arrangement a standout showpiece to greet guests. Throughout, there’s a deliberately soft elegance to the space. The Lana forgoes Dubai’s a-typical bold and brash approach to luxury for an altogether more subtle iteration. It personifies quiet luxury through bespoke service, and the kind of attention to detail that takes a hotel from great to truly memorable.

Rooms

The duplex suite we check-in to is spacious and grand, with a marble staircase, mirrored ceiling, and almost cinema-like Bang & Olufsen TV. But it still feel homely and inviting, thanks to lovely thoughtful touches. Fresh blooms in the living room and bedroom, rare white strawberries, and a collection of bespoke Avancha Teas made exclusively for The Lana welcome guests. All the traditional five-star luxuries are given a chic Lana touch too, like ultra-fluffy dressing gowns, the latest Dyson hairdryers, and it’s almost impossible to pull yourself out of the crisp cotton sheets in the morning after a blissful nights’ sleep. That Dorchester Collection history also laces its way into the guest rooms through beautiful mother of pearl vanity cases stocked with own-brand bathroom amenities, a vinyl record player with a collection of records from the ages, and even a watch winder can be found in the walk-in wardrobe.

Facilities

On the rooftop, High Society is the hotel’s crowning jewel, and the lengthy swimming pool – exclusive to in-house guests by day – boasts breathtaking city vistas. Simply dressed in grey and blue, it’s dotted with sun beds and loungers, plus a trio of cabanas, which are the most sought-after spots for guests. As the sun sets, High Society welcomes a glamorous sundowner crowd to enjoy an excellent and inventive array of cocktails, like the Titicaca’s Well (Dhs85), a tequila-based sip with homemade bell pepper and passionfruit cordial, topped with soda.

Soon, guests at this sleek city stay will also benefit from beach access at the beach club set to open at One at Palm Jumeirah, the Dorchester Collection’s Palm Jumeirah residences. From April, visitors will also get to enjoy pampering at Dubai’s first Dior Spa, which will open on the hotel’s 29th floor.

Food and drink

Much of the culinary action currently happens around a duo of dining options from acclaimed chef Jean Imbert. At the rooftop pool, High Society presents refined grazing plates that alongside light salads and sandwiches, comes with a caviar and oyster offering. This is Dubai, after all. Riviera, chef Jean Imbert’s love letter to the French and Italian Riviera’s, is beautifully light, adorned in creams and canary yellows that make it feel like the restaurant version of a ray of sunshine. Serving as a much elevated all-day dining experience, it offers a la carte breakfasts of avo toast topped with quail’s egg, a deliciously indulgent French toast drizzled with caramel sauce, and boiled eggs topped with caviar. For dinner, modern Mediterranean flavours are brought to life through dishes such as the Jacky’s gazpacho – a flavourful soup that encases a fresh piece of mozzarella; a citrus-spiked seabass carpaccio; and the melt-in-the-mouth Côte de bœuf.

A Dorchester Collection signature, afternoon tea, can be enjoyed at The Gallery, located in the lobby. Here, gold-plated chinaware provides the base for a trio of tea pairings to go alongside delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and perfectly sweet pastries.

From the end of February, guests will also be able to enjoy another signature dining experience at Martín Berasategui’s debut Middle Eastern restaurant, Jara. Later this year, some five further restaurants will add to the culinary offering, including a Dubai outpost of The Dorchester London’s famed China Tang restaurant.

Rates

Entry level room rates for The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai start from Dhs3,400. Marina Duplex suites start from Dhs20,000.

Verdict

It’s everything you’d expect from a luxury hotel: grand, yet warm, and from start to finish the molecular attention to detail makes each guest feel special. With second-to-none service and a new approach to luxury, it’s a standout new stay.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 541 7777. dorchestercollection.com