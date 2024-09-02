The Dubai restaurant openings to have on your radar this Septemer
Beach eats, a Michelin-lauded London export, and a 1920s inspired dinner and a show…
Get ready Dubai, we’re saying goodbye to summer and hello to a new season of restaurant openings. And across the city, there’s much to look forward to. Whether it’s beachfront dining at luxe new destination, J1 Beach, or an exciting new dinner and a show coming to Palm Jumeirah, these are the Dubai restaurant openings to have on your radar this September.
Five Iron
Opening this September is US-born Five Iron, a golf and entertainment bar. Located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, this super-sized entertainment venue comes complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences. Five Iron Golf will also feature four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with a an indoor putting green, work pods, table games and gym.
Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening September. @fiveirongolf.uae
Frou Frou
For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenande in September, shortly followed by Frou Frou Marbella. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.
Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay. @frou.frou.dubai
Gatsby
Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this September. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…
Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening September. @gatsby_dxb
Isabella Cucina Italiana
Cosy Italian trattoria Isabella Cucina Italiana is accepting reservations from September 8, and will be the newest addition to the foodie line-up at Vida Emirates Hills. The welcoming, family-friendly space promises wood fired pizzas and a special menu of Negronis. Perfecto.
Isabella’s, Vida Emirates Hills, Emirates Hills, opening September 8. @isabellacucinaitaliana
Jamavar
Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open this September. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.
Jamavar, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening September. @jamavardubai
La Baia by the Beach
Set to open this September, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.
La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September. @labaia.dubai
The Lighthouse
Perennially popular The Lighthouse is a firm favourite in D3 and Yas Bay, and now the brand is adding a third licensed location to its UAE portfolio. This September, The Lighthouse will open a new licensed eatery in Dubai Hills, serving as a more upscale sister restaurant to the original in D3. Promising a self-described ‘elevated dining and social experience’, guests will be able to grab a drink in the bar, where you’ll find a mix of high tables and cosy lounges; or opt for a full restaurant experience, where a selection of Mediterranean-style dishes will be paired with an exclusive cocktail menu. As is customary at this community-driven brand, we can look forward to unique experiences, including wine tastings, book readings, and other events.
The Lighthouse, Dubai Hills, opening September. @thelighthouse_ae
NAHATÉ
Taking over the entire third floor of Capital Club, NAHATÉ is self-described as a cosy and upscale spot, reminiscent of the sleek city pad of your most opulent friends. Oozing old-school, Gatsby glamour, it features a grand dining room, a sultry club for after-hours revelry, and a duo of private rooms, for the exclusive use of inner-circle members. Of the two private rooms, one will be an intimate cigar lounge, co-created with the iconic luxury watch brand, Jacob & Co. The world’s first J&Co space will seat up to 45 guests for diner or 90 standing for parties, and promises to be a lavish spot for private soirees, Gatsby-style.
NAHATE, Podium Level, Capital Club, Gate Village 8, DIFC, opening September. @nahate_dubai
Scalini Cucina
View this post on Instagram
A young, dynamic evolution of the storied Italian restaurant in Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Scalini Cucina will open this autumn inside Dubai Mall on the first floor. Aesthetically, it will look and feel similar to the storied Italian restaurant, adorned in royal blue hues with colourful artworks and lemon trees dotted throughout. Scalini Cucina will welcome guests throughout the day to enjoy breakfast options including Italian classics like cornetto alfredo and arancini Siciliani, freshly baked artisanal breads and eggs cooked to preference. For all-day dining, expect Italian-style sandwiches as well as hearty classics including pizzas and signature pastas prepared in the famed Grana Padano Cheese Wheel.
Scalini Cucina, First Floor, Dubai Mall, opening September. @scalinicucina
Sirene by Gaia
Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. In September, the creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene by Gaia. Set over 9,000 square metres, the spot will feature a duo of restaurants, up to 400 sun loungers dotted across the pool and beach, and a stunning seaside lounge. For sun-soaked soirees by day, stunning sundowners, and dazzling dinners after dark, it’s set to be a next-level day-to-night destination.
The Spaniel
View this post on Instagram
Traditional British brasserie, The Spaniel, offers a cosy space where you can enjoy the best of British flavours, including a classic Sunday roast, in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island. With a licensed bar, a premium beer selection, and live sports, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back family meal or a fun night out.
The Spaniel, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, opening September. @thespanieldxb