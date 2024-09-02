The Dubai restaurant openings to have on your radar this Septemer

Beach eats, a Michelin-lauded London export, and a 1920s inspired dinner and a show…

Get ready Dubai, we’re saying goodbye to summer and hello to a new season of restaurant openings. And across the city, there’s much to look forward to. Whether it’s beachfront dining at luxe new destination, J1 Beach, or an exciting new dinner and a show coming to Palm Jumeirah, these are the Dubai restaurant openings to have on your radar this September.

Five Iron

Opening this September is US-born Five Iron, a golf and entertainment bar. Located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, this super-sized entertainment venue comes complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences. Five Iron Golf will also feature four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with a an indoor putting green, work pods, table games and gym.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening September. @fiveirongolf.uae

Frou Frou

For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenande in September, shortly followed by Frou Frou Marbella. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.

Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay. @frou.frou.dubai

Gatsby

Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this September. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…

Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening September. @gatsby_dxb

Isabella Cucina Italiana

Cosy Italian trattoria Isabella Cucina Italiana is accepting reservations from September 8, and will be the newest addition to the foodie line-up at Vida Emirates Hills. The welcoming, family-friendly space promises wood fired pizzas and a special menu of Negronis. Perfecto.

Isabella’s, Vida Emirates Hills, Emirates Hills, opening September 8. @isabellacucinaitaliana

Jamavar

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open this September. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.

Jamavar, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening September. @jamavardubai

La Baia by the Beach

Set to open this September, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September. @labaia.dubai