Who doesn’t love an all-inclusive staycation?

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a staycation this winter season, we have the perfect spot that has just opened its doors in Ras Al Khaimah. The newest all-inclusive resort in RAK, Rixos Al Mairid, is officially open and ready for you – and the best part is, you can book a room for as little as Dhs600 per person, per night.

Whether you’re looking to unwind in luxury or explore endless activities, this beachfront resort offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

The resort boasts 466 rooms and suites with family-friendly options as well as super swanky royal suites. With its one-and-a-half kilometre stretch of private beach and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Ras Al Khaimah’s mountains, it’s a picture-perfect spot to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

On the foodie front: there are 10 different restaurants and bars opening over the next few months. From Turkish and Italian to casual bites by the pool, there is no shortage of choice at the resort.

Bring the little ones with you, as the Rixy Kids Club rolls out a VIP experience for the kids, with fun activities, interactive games, and workshops that keep them entertained all day long.

Meanwhile, older kids can head to the Teens Club, a no-adults-allowed zone filled with tournaments, games, and chances to hang out and make new friends.

Parents and couples looking for some downtime? Choose from one of the seven pools, including a tranquil saltwater option.

Alternatively hit the spa for a mix of treatments designed to help you fully unwind. If you’re more of an adrenaline junky, the resort has an exclusive sports club that offers daily fitness classes and wellness programs, so you can squeeze in some yoga or a high-energy workout between beach sessions.

With a packed entertainment schedule—think live music, dance shows, and DJ sets—there’s always something happening, making sure no evening is dull.

Rixos Al Mairid, Ras Al Khaimah, rooms from Dhs600 per person, per night. Rixos.com

Images: Supplied