If, like us, you believe that oysters are the food of love, read on. These fruits de mer, synonymous with sophistication and a more refined form of dining, frequently find their way onto Valentine’s menus and anthologies of aphrodisiacs – and whilst they fit the romantic setting very well, the only love that’s required for enjoying them is a love for oysters.

Fête de la mer

And that is exactly what’s being celebrated at the chateau of fine French food and art, La Cantine du Faubourg every Monday through to Friday between 4pm and 8pm. Their own version of a high-end happy hour, sees Tsarskaya oysters – a French variety known for their exceptional quality and delicate taste famously favoured by the Russian Tsars – available for just Dhs10 each. For clarity, that’s a delicacy of the Russian royal court available for less than the price of chain store chai.

This La Cantine offer provides the perfect stage for dates, dining with mates, or simply enjoying great after-work plates.

Outside chance

And with temperatures slowly slinking down from those peak summer highs, you’ll soon be able to enjoy this outstanding deal in the breeze and curated canopies of the La Cantine terrace.

There’s no shortage of chic if you choose to stage your evening indoors – La Cantine’s gloriously art-lead interiors have been the talk of the town amongst the city’s in-crowd for more than a decade.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 4pm to 8pm, Dhs10 per oyster, Tel: (0) 4 352 7105, @lacantinedubai