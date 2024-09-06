A cool place to unwind…

Dubai already has plenty of new restaurants, bars, beach clubs, and more openings, and the ‘coming soon’ boards don’t stop. And with the weather slowly cooling down, you’re most likely searching for new outdoor venues to soak in the cool breeze. Enter Two Birds One Stone, a new culinary hotspot that will soon grace Dubai’s skyline.

The upscale casual neighbourhood destination is located on the rooftop of the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai, high up on the 54th floor. The rooftop oasis will showcase Australia’s laid-back charm and coastal flair to our bustling city.

By day, you can relax by the pool and soak in the sun before indulging in a leisurely lunch, or you can meet up with friends as the sun goes down and enjoy dinner and drinks. It’s a perfect spot to head to for post-work drinks.

For meals, diners can enjoy a modern Australian menu that captures the essence of Sydney’s cosmopolitan dining scene. Expect dishes prepared using locally sourced ingredients, celebrating both clean and simple flavours. You can enjoy a delicious breakfast, nibbles at the bar, or bites by the pool.

Your dining experience will include unbeatable views of Dubai, a perfect setting as you catch up with your friends or family.

Two Birds One Stone will be open to in-house guests and Dubai residents. No opening date has been announced yet, but we will monitor any updates.

For more information, visit marriott.com

What other rooftop opening are we excited about? Gatsby is known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby opening in Nakheel Mall Rooftop. It is set to open this month, and we can’t wait to check it out.

Two Birds One Stone, 54th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 503 4444, @twobirdsonestonedxb marriott.com

Images: Supplied by Two Birds One Stone